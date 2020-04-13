MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 13

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil firmer on OPEC+ deal, equities unable to shake pandemic fears

* Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall after OPEC+ output deal falters

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls on profit-booking, virus-led economic fears limit losses

* OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

* Erdogan rejects Turkish minister’s resignation after coronavirus lockdown criticism

* Jordan extends closure of government offices until end of April

* Israel closes off Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread

* Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

* Iran’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt’s ESIIC renegotiates price for 100,000 T sugar purchase -traders

* Egypt postpones Banque du Caire stake sale due to coronavirus -chairman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew, UAE warns on worker repatriation

* Saudi Aramco likely to release May prices on Monday -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE committed to reducing oil production from its current 4.1 million bpd - Energy minister

* Etihad to operate special flights to Europe, Japan this month -statement

* UAE reduces service fees to support economy

QATAR

* QNB’s Q1 net profit steady despite $75 mln rise in provisions

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says its effective oil cut is above 1 mln bpd- oil minister

* Kuwait Finance House postpones AUB deal process until Dec

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman’s Taageer Finance Says Total Outstanding To NMC Healthcare Is 1.2 Mln Rials