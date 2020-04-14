MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 14

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares jump on Chinese trade data, pandemic still a worry
* Oil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses as record OPEC+ cut fails to cheer investors
* PRECIOUS-Gold scales 7-year high on rising economic worries, Fed stimulus
* Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market
* Saudi energy minister says effective global oil cuts above 19 mln bpd
* Trump says global oil production cut should help industry recover
* Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased
* Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz say near unity deal to end political deadlock
* IMF to provide debt relief for 25 countries to help them address pandemic
* Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years
* Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says
* EGX Says Summu Consulting Raises Stake In Electro Cable Egypt To 7.59%
* Saudi Arabia may tap debt market as oil output cuts hit revenues -sources
* Russia fund says will continue to invest in Saudi Arabia - Al-Arabiya
* Saudi Arabia’s Ports Authority signs $1.9 bln deal with SGP
* Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by $4.2 per barrel - document
* Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days
* UAE central bank urges commercial lenders to use stimulus scheme
* Emirates to operate limited passenger services to U.S., Asia, North Africa
* MEDIA-Air Arabia to seek state aid and delay launch of low-cost carrier
* Boursa Kuwait postpones initial date to listing its shares - KUNA
* Qatari German For Medical Devices Appoints Saleh Al-Khulaifi As Chairman
* Oman says will cut oil output by 200,000 bpd from May 1 as OPEC+ pact
* Gulf Air to repatriate stranded Bahrainis from Iran