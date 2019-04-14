MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 14

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China data, JPMorgan results lift stocks, riskier assets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends 10-day rally, most Gulf markets little changed

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch lower as strong equities weigh

* Oil rises 1 pct on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data

* New military council leader promises civilian government for Sudan

* Bashir ouster rekindles interest in long-defaulted Sudan loans

* FACTBOX-Leading Sudanese security figures

* Russia, OPEC may ditch oil deal to fight for market share - Russian minister

* Iranians march to protest at Revolutionary Guards blacklisting by US

* India’s 2018/19 Iran oil imports up 5 pct y/y despite U.S. sanctions-sources

* Lebanon planning potential $2 billion eurobond issue, aide says- Bloomberg

* Syrian Kurdish official: Damascus talks going nowhere, Russia to blame

* Syria’s air defences intercept missiles near city of Hama

* Italy says military intervention ‘cannot be a solution’ in Libya

* East Libyan warplanes hit Tripoli government positions

* Disease outbreaks feared in Libya, as supplies stretched - WHO

* Iraqi militias reject U.S. naming of Iran’s Guards as terrorist group

* Yemen leader-in-exile Hadi returns for meeting of divided parliament

* EXPLAINER-Israeli election: with the final count in, who won and who lost?

EGYPT

* Egypt accepts French wheat cargo after re-testing

* Egypt buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukrainian wheat

* Egypt’s GASC makes large soyoil and sunoil purchase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco team in Pakistan for talks on first LNG deals -official

* U.S. Senate leader McConnell still weighing response to Saudi journalist’s death

* Saudi regulator imposes $10 mln in fines on telecoms companies

* Saudi Aramco increases gasoline prices starting April 14 -statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Top Abraaj executives arrested on U.S. fraud charges

* S.Korea, UAE renew $5.4 bln currency swap deal for 3 years

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with 2018 U.S.-Qatar aviation agreement

* Qatar has no say in who runs Deutsche - foreign minister (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)