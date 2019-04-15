MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 15

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 9-mth highs, helped by U.S. optimism on China trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi hits multi-year on FAB foreign ownership change

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

* Oil dips, supply issues in focus

* Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain after outcry

* Jet Airways pilots defer strike before crunch creditors meeting -report

* Saudi wealth fund in talks to raise up to $8 bln bridge loan

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.21 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Iran’s Zarif urges countries to take position on U.S. step against Revolutionary Guards

* Sudanese protesters await military’s response on transition demands

* Iran says recent floods caused up to $2.5 bln in damage

* Dubai Airports Says DXB and DWC ‘Good To Go’ For Runway Closure

* Egypt, Israel inch closer to resolving gas arbitration -minister

* Abu Dhabi’s pension fund joins KKR, BlackRock in ADNOC pipeline deal

EGYPT

* Egypt expects its debt to become ‘euroclearable’ in October -minister

* El Nile Co For Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Posts 9-Month Profit

* Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries 9-Month Loss Narrows

* Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Records Bookings And Contracts Worth EGP 1.72 Bln In Q1

* Egypt’s Abu Qir Fertilizers 9-Month Profit Rises

* Egyptian Co For Construction Development Seeks Shareholders Approval On Capital Increase

* Egypt Free Shops 9-Month Standalone Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Riyad REIT Updates On Management, Operation Agreement To Manage Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys wheat replacing green fodder planting

* Leejam Sports Says Handed Back Football Academy Centre To Shbab Football Club

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Changes on ownership limit for First Abu Dhabi Bank

* DAMAC International Secures £175 Mln To Finance London Project Damac Tower

* Emirates NBD Updates On Stake Sale In Network International

* Dubai Islamic Bank Comments On Media Report

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit up 15.1 pct, beats forecasts

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Wethaq Takaful Insurance Shareholders Approve No FY Dividend

OMAN

* Oman’s Al Jazeira Services Q1 Group Profit Falls

* Raysut Cement Q1 Profit Falls

* Oman’s Al Hassan Engineering Posts Q1 Profit

* Oman’s Bank Nizwa Q1 Profit Rises

* Oman’s Al Fajar Al Alamia 9-Month Group Income Rises

* HSBC Bank Oman Q1 Profit Flat At 8.1 Million Rials

* Dhofar International Development And Investment Posts Q1 Loss

* Oman’s Gulf Mushroom Products Q1 Profit Rises

* Oman’s SMN Power Updates On Gas Turbine’s Technical Issue

* Oman’s Ubar Hotels And Resorts Q1 Group Profit Rises

* Oman’s Al Kamil Power Q1 Profit Rises

* Oman’s Packaging Co Q1 Income Rises

QATAR

* Qatar Electricity And Water Q1 Profit Falls

* Qatar amends al-Shaheen crude tender to two cargoes - source

* Asia Crude Oil Tenders Summary-QP amends June al-Shaheen tender

* LNG tanker Duhail due at UK’S Dragon terminal on Apr 20 - port (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)