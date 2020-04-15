MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 15

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate

* Oil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes end higher on hopes pandemic is reaching peak

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors lock in profits, recession fears limit losses

* Oil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco in talks with banks to borrow about $10 billion - sources

* Egyptian policeman, seven suspected militants killed in Cairo gunbattle

* Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen’s Houthis as truce falters

* Ship boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman is released -UKMTO

* Gulf’s migrant workers left stranded and struggling by coronavirus outbreak

EGYPT

* Egypt’s East Port Said fees to be slashed and $50 million invested

* Lecico Egypt Says Lecico For Ceramic Industries Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19 Case

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia starts marketing three-part dollar bonds

* Saudi Arabia affirms OPEC+ pact aims for market balance, stability

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC Health board replaced by administrators

* Air Arabia says market conditions to influence new airline launch but no delays yet

* UAE extends excise tax payment period for one month -statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait committee lists ways to raise funds as debt law in doubt

QATAR

* Qatar Airways signs $850 mln financing deal with Standard Chartered

OMAN

* Oman orders government agencies to cut spending by at least 10%

* Oman’s Salalah Port Services Q1 Profit Rises

* Oman’s crude production up 12.83% in March (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)