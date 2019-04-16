MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 16

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hover below 9-mth high after Wall Street stalls
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi hits near 5-year high, petchems lift Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold pressured as trade optimism lifts risk appetite
* Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
* Hyundai Heavy says Aramco buys 17 pct stake in S.Korean refiner unit for $1.2 bln
* Sudan’s main protest group calls for civilian transitional council
* Libya offensive stalls, but Haftar digs in given foreign sympathies
* Expo 2020 Dubai to add $33 bln to UAE economy by 2031, study says
* French-made tanks and howitzer canons used in Yemeni war - Disclose
* Dubai regulator in contact with US SEC about Abraaj case
* Egypt imposes temporary duties of 15 pct on iron billets, 25 pct on steel rebar
* MEDIA-Egypt plans to sell Banque Du Caire stake this year
* Egypt’s CI Capital Leads Consortium To Acquire 60 Pct Interest In Taaleem
* Alhokair’s Arabian Centres says intends to IPO on Saudi bourse
* Saudi’s Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Rises
* GRM Overseas Forms Strategic Alliance With Man Consumer In UAE
* Asia Fuel Oil Tender-UAE’s ADNOC sells April MSFO cargo, offers another for May
* Abu Dhabi’s Privinvest sues Mozambique in debt scandal - spokesman
* Middle East crude benchmarks firm; Brent-Dubai widens further
* Swiss Bank Lombard Odier Gets License To Operate At Abu Dhabi Global Market
* Emirates Airline Completes Reconfiguration Of All 10 Boeing 777-200LR Aircraft
* Kuwait Airways aims to increase its destinations from 29 to 35 by the end 2019 and 50 in three years, CEO
* Oman Oil Marketing Q1 Group Profit Falls
* Oman’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar Airways Partners With Rolls-Royce To Trial Virtual Reality Training Too
