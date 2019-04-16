MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 16

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hover below 9-mth high after Wall Street stalls

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi hits near 5-year high, petchems lift Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold pressured as trade optimism lifts risk appetite

* Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus

* Hyundai Heavy says Aramco buys 17 pct stake in S.Korean refiner unit for $1.2 bln

* Sudan’s main protest group calls for civilian transitional council

* Libya offensive stalls, but Haftar digs in given foreign sympathies

* Expo 2020 Dubai to add $33 bln to UAE economy by 2031, study says

* French-made tanks and howitzer canons used in Yemeni war - Disclose

* Dubai regulator in contact with US SEC about Abraaj case

EGYPT

* Egypt imposes temporary duties of 15 pct on iron billets, 25 pct on steel rebar

* MEDIA-Egypt plans to sell Banque Du Caire stake this year

* Egypt’s CI Capital Leads Consortium To Acquire 60 Pct Interest In Taaleem

SAUDI ARABIA

* Alhokair’s Arabian Centres says intends to IPO on Saudi bourse

* Saudi’s Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* GRM Overseas Forms Strategic Alliance With Man Consumer In UAE

* Asia Fuel Oil Tender-UAE’s ADNOC sells April MSFO cargo, offers another for May

* Abu Dhabi’s Privinvest sues Mozambique in debt scandal - spokesman

* Middle East crude benchmarks firm; Brent-Dubai widens further

* Swiss Bank Lombard Odier Gets License To Operate At Abu Dhabi Global Market

* Emirates Airline Completes Reconfiguration Of All 10 Boeing 777-200LR Aircraft

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways aims to increase its destinations from 29 to 35 by the end 2019 and 50 in three years, CEO

OMAN

* Oman Oil Marketing Q1 Group Profit Falls

* Oman’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar Airways Partners With Rolls-Royce To Trial Virtual Reality Training Too