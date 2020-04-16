MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 16

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide and dollar rally runs as economic realities bite

* Oil edges higher after hitting 18-yr lows but demand outlook weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses in mideast drop as IMF warnings for global economy weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger dollar, grim economic outlook caps losses

* G20 countries agree debt freeze for world’s poorest countries

* IMF’s Georgieva wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

* COLUMN-Oil futures point to long and deep recession: Kemp

* Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

* U.S. could still wield oil import tariffs if OPEC+ producers break deal - diplomat

* Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships -US military

* Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz fail to reach unity deal, deadlock persists

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for May 21-June 5 shipment

* IMF sees crisis-hit Lebanon’s output shrinking 12% in 2020

* Iran detained Hong Kong-flagged ship before letting it sail - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sells $7 bln in three-part bonds as oil squeezes budget

* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco offers struggling refiners sweeter terms for crude

* Saudi king approves more private sector coronavirus crisis aid

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals over NMC Health

* Franklin Templeton grabs more Gulf government debt amid oil crash

QATAR

* Qatar illegally expelled workers during coronavirus outbreak - Amnesty

OMAN

* Oman tightens state spending, safeguards citizens’ jobs - state media (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)