MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 17

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia relieved as China data point to recovery
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi higher, while Egyptian shares see sell-off
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low as China GDP fuels risk sentiment
* Oil prices rise for a second day on China demand, U.S. stockpile drop
* Algeria’s Sonatrach says to hold talks with Chevron next week
* Iraq exports 3.25 million bpd from southern ports so far in April - oil sources
* Algerian military considering all options to end crisis
* Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen war
* Shelling kills four in Tripoli as powers divided over Haftar’s push
* Security Council considers demanding Libya ceasefire
* Libya conflict stirs divisions in Gulf and Europe
* Sudan’s interim military council fires three top public prosecutors
* Washington will not remove Sudan from terror list while military rules -U.S. official
* Fearing austerity, Lebanese protest ahead of budget
* Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 T wheat –trade
* Egypt’s parliament backs measures that could extend Sisi’s term
* Egypt’s Sisi calls Sudan’s military leader to offer support
* Aramco in talks for 25 pct of Reliance’s refining, petrochemical units - report
* Saudi-based SAK plans $100 mln Turkey investments despite tense ties
* Saudi court rejects AHAB bankruptcy filings after decade-long dispute
* Alhokair’s Arabian Centres to launch largest Saudi IPO since 2014 in April
* UAE minister hails Trump’s veto of U.S. Congress resolution on Yemen
* India’s Jet Airways faces imminent shutdown without emergency funds - sources
* Etihad Group CFO departs as carrier pursues turnaround plan
* UAE’s Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange
* Exxon Mobil wins three exploration blocks offshore Argentina
* Qatar Petroleum wins offshore exploration rights in Argentina
* Qatar calls for arms embargo against Libya’s Haftar
* Bahrain jails 139 on terrorism charges, revokes citizenship