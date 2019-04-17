MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 17

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi higher, while Egyptian shares see sell-off

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low as China GDP fuels risk sentiment

* Oil prices rise for a second day on China demand, U.S. stockpile drop

* Algeria’s Sonatrach says to hold talks with Chevron next week

* Iraq exports 3.25 million bpd from southern ports so far in April - oil sources

* Algerian military considering all options to end crisis

* Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen war

* Shelling kills four in Tripoli as powers divided over Haftar’s push

* Security Council considers demanding Libya ceasefire

* Libya conflict stirs divisions in Gulf and Europe

* Sudan’s interim military council fires three top public prosecutors

* Washington will not remove Sudan from terror list while military rules -U.S. official

* Fearing austerity, Lebanese protest ahead of budget

* Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 T wheat –trade

EGYPT

* Egypt’s parliament backs measures that could extend Sisi’s term

* Egypt’s Sisi calls Sudan’s military leader to offer support

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco in talks for 25 pct of Reliance’s refining, petrochemical units - report

* Saudi-based SAK plans $100 mln Turkey investments despite tense ties

* Saudi court rejects AHAB bankruptcy filings after decade-long dispute

* Alhokair’s Arabian Centres to launch largest Saudi IPO since 2014 in April

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE minister hails Trump’s veto of U.S. Congress resolution on Yemen

* India’s Jet Airways faces imminent shutdown without emergency funds - sources

* Etihad Group CFO departs as carrier pursues turnaround plan

* UAE’s Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange

QATAR

* Exxon Mobil wins three exploration blocks offshore Argentina

* Qatar Petroleum wins offshore exploration rights in Argentina

* Qatar calls for arms embargo against Libya’s Haftar

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails 139 on terrorism charges, revokes citizenship