MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 18

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 9-mth peak, European PMIs in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Oil lifts most of Gulf, top lender weighs on Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2019 low as global economic outlook improves

* Oil prices slip amid ample U.S. output, Brent drifts away from 5-month high

* Aramco in talks to buy stake in refining business of India’s Reliance

* White House’s Kushner urges ‘open mind’ on upcoming Mideast plan -source

* Toppled Bashir moved from residence to Khartoum’s Kobar prison -relatives

* EXCLUSIVE-Dispute flares among U.S. officials over Trump administration Iran arms control report -sources

* Egypt to hold referendum on extending Sisi’s rule on April 20-22

* Shells kill 7 in Tripoli neighbourhood as Haftar’s two-week siege rages

* Turkish opposition takes control of Istanbul, re-run appeal still pending

EGYPT

* Moody’s Says Upgrades Egypt’s Ratings To B2, Stable Outlook

* Egypt 2019/20 cotton output to drop 31 pct on low prices -USDA attache

* Egyptian alliance launches real estate finance company - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to host G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2020 - SPA news agency

* Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi meets Saudi King Salman on first visit to Saudi Arabia

* Islamic Development Bank set to raise $1.5 bln in five-year sukuk

* Saudi court postpones hearing for women activists after new arrests

* Zain Saudi Posts Q1 Profit

* Riyad REIT Acquires 40 Pct Stake In Leasehold Interest Of Trophy Office Building

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi allows foreigners to own freehold properties in investment areas-state media

* UAE’s Aldar Says New Law Allowing Land Ownership For Foreigners

* India’s Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up

* Loan, margin growth lift Emirates NBD quarterly net profit

* Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s Invest Bank Issues 1.59 Bln Shares To Sharjah Government

* Emirates Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Masraf Al Rayan Q1 Profit Up 2.5 Percent

* U.S. restrictions on Qatar Airways could lead to unravelling of aviation agreements - airlines

* Qatar sells al-Shaheen crude at highest premiums in 7 months - sources

* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing Establishes Subsidiary In India

BAHRAIN

* National Bank Of Bahrain Q1 Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)