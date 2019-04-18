MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 18

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 9-mth peak, European PMIs in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS—Oil lifts most of Gulf, top lender weighs on Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2019 low as global economic outlook improves
* Oil prices slip amid ample U.S. output, Brent drifts away from 5-month high
* Aramco in talks to buy stake in refining business of India’s Reliance
* White House’s Kushner urges ‘open mind’ on upcoming Mideast plan -source
* Toppled Bashir moved from residence to Khartoum’s Kobar prison -relatives
* EXCLUSIVE-Dispute flares among U.S. officials over Trump administration Iran arms control report -sources
* Egypt to hold referendum on extending Sisi’s rule on April 20-22
* Shells kill 7 in Tripoli neighbourhood as Haftar’s two-week siege rages
* Turkish opposition takes control of Istanbul, re-run appeal still pending
* Moody’s Says Upgrades Egypt’s Ratings To B2, Stable Outlook
* Egypt 2019/20 cotton output to drop 31 pct on low prices -USDA attache
* Egyptian alliance launches real estate finance company - statement
* Saudi Arabia to host G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2020 - SPA news agency
* Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi meets Saudi King Salman on first visit to Saudi Arabia
* Islamic Development Bank set to raise $1.5 bln in five-year sukuk
* Saudi court postpones hearing for women activists after new arrests
* Zain Saudi Posts Q1 Profit
* Riyad REIT Acquires 40 Pct Stake In Leasehold Interest Of Trophy Office Building
* Abu Dhabi allows foreigners to own freehold properties in investment areas-state media
* UAE’s Aldar Says New Law Allowing Land Ownership For Foreigners
* India’s Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
* Loan, margin growth lift Emirates NBD quarterly net profit
* Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE’s Invest Bank Issues 1.59 Bln Shares To Sharjah Government
* Emirates Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Masraf Al Rayan Q1 Profit Up 2.5 Percent
* U.S. restrictions on Qatar Airways could lead to unravelling of aviation agreements - airlines
* Qatar sells al-Shaheen crude at highest premiums in 7 months - sources
* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing Establishes Subsidiary In India
* National Bank Of Bahrain Q1 Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)