MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 19

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
* Oil mixed as weak Chinese data, growing U.S. supplies offset Trump plan to ease lockdown
* MIDEAST STOCKS-IMF’s dire economic warning, oil demand shrinkage weigh on Gulf
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% as Trump’s restart plan boosts risk sentiment
* OPEC cuts oil demand view again as market faces ‘historic shock’
* Largest sovereign funds suffer $67 bln paper loss from stock market rout
* Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East - Red Cross [nL5N2C43IX
* Iran partially reopens capital as coronavirus deaths hit one-month low
* Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range-Defence minister
* Iran says ‘illegal’ U.S. presence in Gulf causes insecurity - IRNA
* Morocco’s government extends coronavirus lockdown to May 20
* Jordan focusing on higher social spending to soften coronavirus blow -PM
* Lebanese premier says 98% of depositors will be untouched by economic rescue plan
* Lebanon orders money transfer services to pay out in local currency
* Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says
* Israel retrofits home-use respirators into ventilators to treat coronavirus
* Israel mass-produces reusable masks, sized to fit kids or beards
* Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque due to virus
* Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz miss government deal deadline, deadlock persists
* Bank Leumi freezes dividend, share buybacks during coronavirus crisis
* Syria’s Kurdish-led northeast confirms first case of coronavirus
* Libyan forces loyal to Tripoli government try to build on military momentum
* Libyans rush to stock up for Ramadan before coronavirus curfew kicks in
* U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts
* U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in ‘immediate future’
* Iraq’s Kurdistan region to defer Nov-Feb oil payments - Genel Energy
* Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000
* Egypt considers giant stores of basic commodities in regions
* S&P Says Egypt ‘B/B’ Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of French, Russian wheat
* Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds
* Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis with strong reserves, low debt-minister
* Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan evening, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
* Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April -Bloomberg News [nL4N2C601J
* Saudi Aramco to supply full May crude volumes to some in Asia -sources
* Russia, Saudi Arabia ready to take actions on oil markets if necessary
* G20 chair Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to combat coronavirus -statement
* Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end - emails
* Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week
* UAE announces $5,500 fine for spreading unauthorised coronavirus information
* EY whistleblower awarded $11 million after suppression of gold audit
* U.A.E. banks not allowed to fire nationals in response to virus- Bloomberg News
* Etihad has full support of state owner, will resume flights in May - CEO
* Oman isolates textile market over coronavirus, Dubai curbs movement permits
* Bahrain’s king applauds Trump’s efforts in achieving stability in energy markets
* Kuwait to operate 75 flights for evacuating citizens abroad -state news agency
* Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News Agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)