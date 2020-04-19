MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 19

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

* Oil mixed as weak Chinese data, growing U.S. supplies offset Trump plan to ease lockdown

* MIDEAST STOCKS-IMF’s dire economic warning, oil demand shrinkage weigh on Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% as Trump’s restart plan boosts risk sentiment

* OPEC cuts oil demand view again as market faces ‘historic shock’

* Largest sovereign funds suffer $67 bln paper loss from stock market rout

* Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East - Red Cross [nL5N2C43IX

* Iran partially reopens capital as coronavirus deaths hit one-month low

* Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range-Defence minister

* Iran says ‘illegal’ U.S. presence in Gulf causes insecurity - IRNA

* Morocco’s government extends coronavirus lockdown to May 20

* Jordan focusing on higher social spending to soften coronavirus blow -PM

* Lebanese premier says 98% of depositors will be untouched by economic rescue plan

* Lebanon orders money transfer services to pay out in local currency

* Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says

* Israel retrofits home-use respirators into ventilators to treat coronavirus

* Israel mass-produces reusable masks, sized to fit kids or beards

* Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque due to virus

* Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz miss government deal deadline, deadlock persists

* Bank Leumi freezes dividend, share buybacks during coronavirus crisis

* Syria’s Kurdish-led northeast confirms first case of coronavirus

* Libyan forces loyal to Tripoli government try to build on military momentum

* Libyans rush to stock up for Ramadan before coronavirus curfew kicks in

* U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

* U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in ‘immediate future’

* Iraq’s Kurdistan region to defer Nov-Feb oil payments - Genel Energy

EGYPT

* Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

* Egypt considers giant stores of basic commodities in regions

* S&P Says Egypt ‘B/B’ Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of French, Russian wheat

* Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis with strong reserves, low debt-minister

* Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan evening, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus

* Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April -Bloomberg News [nL4N2C601J

* Saudi Aramco to supply full May crude volumes to some in Asia -sources

* Russia, Saudi Arabia ready to take actions on oil markets if necessary

* G20 chair Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to combat coronavirus -statement

* Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end - emails

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

* UAE announces $5,500 fine for spreading unauthorised coronavirus information

* EY whistleblower awarded $11 million after suppression of gold audit

* U.A.E. banks not allowed to fire nationals in response to virus- Bloomberg News

* Etihad has full support of state owner, will resume flights in May - CEO

OMAN

* Oman isolates textile market over coronavirus, Dubai curbs movement permits

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s king applauds Trump’s efforts in achieving stability in energy markets

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to operate 75 flights for evacuating citizens abroad -state news agency

* Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News Agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)