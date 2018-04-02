MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 2

DUBAI, April 2(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks start new quarter on front foot, dollar steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar boosted by rising ownership limits, Saudi edges down
* Oil prices rise on lower U.S. drilling activity, trade tension weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, fresh trade worries
* Last eastern Ghouta rebels poised to surrender- Syrian state media
* No Gaza inquiry, Israeli defence minister says
* Erdogan calls Netanyahu “terrorist” as insults fly after Gaza deaths
* Iraq cabinet approves raising crude oil output capacity
* The Islamic Development Bank to finance $185 mln projects in Tunisia
* Magnitude 5.3 quake hits western Iran, dozens with minor injuries
* Turkey’s exports hit record $15.1 bln in March - economy minister
* Yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills after rate cut
* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Board Approves Capital Increase
* Saudis to list riyal government bonds on exchange next Sunday
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to tender consolidation of project consultancy services-sources
* BUZZ-Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar tumbles on big annual loss
* Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closes US$16bn loan - LPC
* Gulf General Investment Company in talks to restructure debt
* BRIEF-Aldar Awards 1.3 Bln Dirhams Main Contract For Water’S Edge
* BUZZ-Qatar energy firms soar on plan to raise foreign ownership ceilings
* Bahrain discovers largest oilfield in decades
* TABLE-Bahrain’s annual GDP growth slows in Q4 (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)