MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 2

DUBAI, April 2(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks start new quarter on front foot, dollar steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar boosted by rising ownership limits, Saudi edges down

* Oil prices rise on lower U.S. drilling activity, trade tension weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, fresh trade worries

* Last eastern Ghouta rebels poised to surrender- Syrian state media

* No Gaza inquiry, Israeli defence minister says

* Erdogan calls Netanyahu “terrorist” as insults fly after Gaza deaths

* Iraq cabinet approves raising crude oil output capacity

* The Islamic Development Bank to finance $185 mln projects in Tunisia

* Magnitude 5.3 quake hits western Iran, dozens with minor injuries

* Turkey’s exports hit record $15.1 bln in March - economy minister

EGYPT

* Yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills after rate cut

* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Board Approves Capital Increase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis to list riyal government bonds on exchange next Sunday

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to tender consolidation of project consultancy services-sources

* BUZZ-Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar tumbles on big annual loss

* Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closes US$16bn loan - LPC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf General Investment Company in talks to restructure debt

* BRIEF-Aldar Awards 1.3 Bln Dirhams Main Contract For Water’S Edge

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar energy firms soar on plan to raise foreign ownership ceilings

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain discovers largest oilfield in decades

* TABLE-Bahrain’s annual GDP growth slows in Q4 (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)