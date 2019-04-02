MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 2

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Manufacturing rebound lifts Asian shares to 7-month highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai hits 4-month high, top lender elevates Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low as easing growth woes lift equities, dollar

* Oil scales 2019 highs on firm China data, Iran sanctions threat

* Saudi Arabia may keep May crude prices little changed

* OPEC oil output hits four-year low on Saudi cuts, Venezuela blackouts

* Iraq’s oil exports decline in March amid bad weather, OPEC cuts

* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai premiums jump

* U.S. considering additional Iran sanctions, perhaps in May -official

* Iran says U.S. sanctions have helped slow flood aid

* Iran denies gas pipeline explosion in western Iran

* Iran’s Zanganeh: it should be easy to extend global oil deal

* Iran says oil market supply/demand balance is fragile

* Algeria’s Bouteflika to resign before mandate ends April 28 -state media

* Seven Algerian businessmen investigated for corruption -Ennahar tv

* Algeria issues tender to buy nominal 50,000 T wheat

* Bolsonaro visits Western Wall, Palestinians angry at Jerusalem mission

* Israeli researchers - hundreds of fake Twitter accounts boost Netanyahu

* EBRD urges Lebanon to pursue “painful” economic reforms to avoid crisis

* Killed by cholera, Yemeni doctor knew he was fighting “disastrous” epidemic

EGYPT

* Egypt current account deficit widens, tourism picks up, FDI falls

* Egypt seeks sugar for arrival April 20 to May 5 - trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lockheed clinches $2.4 bln deal for sale of THAAD missiles

* Aramco’s $10 bln-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple in shade

* Aramco’s Ghawar field had 58 bln barrels of oil equivalent end-2018

* Saudi ban on Boeing MAX flights to continue for near future - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. hackers helped UAE spy on Al Jazeera chairman, BBC host

* UAE’s NPCC’s 2018 operating profit up 27 pct on Saudi business

* Network International’s share sale draws strong demand

QATAR

* Global LNG demand to grow 2 pct a year for next 15 years - Qatar Petroleum CEO

OMAN

* EXCLUSIVE-Renault alerts prosecutors to Oman dealer payments under Ghosn (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)