MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 2

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come

* Oil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, recession fears pressure most Gulf stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar holds firm; U.S. jobs data awaited

* Trump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites US oil chiefs to White House

* Trump warns Iran against possible ‘sneak attack’ on U.S. in Iraq

* Coronavirus stokes tensions between Erdogan and Istanbul’s mayor

* Israelis told to wear face masks in public, mark religious holidays with close family only

* Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown piles pressure on flagging currency

* U.S. believes Iran was ‘directly involved’ in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

* Turkish lira skids as manufacturing, trade begin to buckle in coronavirus crisis

* Gulf banks put brakes on lending as dollar liquidity crunch looms

* Weaker Gulf corporate bonds may attract yield-chasing investors

* Coronavirus threatens Gulf insurers’ earnings - S&P

* World economy could contract by 11% in H1 2020 -BlackRock managing director

EGYPT

* Egypt’s health sector races to scale up coronavirus readiness

* Egypt’s GASC cancels wheat tender shortly after announcing it

* Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus - chief

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi wants cooperation to bolster oil, blames Russia for turmoil - Gulf source

* Saudi oil supply hits record high despite U.S. pressure-sources

* Saudi govt restricts working for ride-hailing firms to Saudi nationals

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Sell A Net 3.41 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Fujairah oil storage tanks at full capacity -sources

* Emirates to temporarily shift all cargo operations to Dubai airport

QATAR

* Qatar extends ban of flights, lockdown of industrial neighborhood

* Work from home to curb coronavirus, Qatar tells private firms

* BRIEF-Qatar Airways Will Suspend Flights To New York JFK From 1 April, Madrid From 4 April, Barcelona From 5 April

* BRIEF-Qatar Central Bank Issues 600 Mln Riyals Treasury Bills

KUWAIT

* Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain pays back $1.25 bln in bonds - statement