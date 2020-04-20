MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 20

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed

* U.S. oil falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound after sharp two-day decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms amid doubts over U.S. restart plan

* G20 health ministers acknowledge health systems’ vulnerability to pandemics -statement

* Pakistan starts repatriating UAE-based nationals stranded by coronavirus

* In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say have increased Gulf patrols

* Iran extends prisoner furloughs, closure of holy sites amid coronavirus

* Iran’s new coronavirus death toll rises by 87 to 5,118 - health official

* Iraq lifts suspension of Reuters licence

* Iraq’s Kurdistan region committed to OPEC+ oil output deal

* Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked

* Jordan cenbank governor sees no change in dollar peg in medium-term

* Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

* Algeria’s GDP growth falls to 0.8% in 2019

* Tunisia extends coronavirus lockdown to May 4, expects gradual easing

EGYPT

* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until Nov. 2021 -state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

* Saudi banks get small part of $7 bln bond sale amid liquidity concerns -sources

* Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Middle East tourism fair in Dubai cancelled over coronavirus

* UAE central bank urges commercial lenders to use stimulus scheme

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Issues $7 Bln In Multi-Tranche Bonds

* India sends hydroxychloroquine to UAE for COVID-19 patients

OMAN

* Oman reduces state budget by $1.3 bln after cuts - ONA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raised $1 billion loan to repay bond last month - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti central bank tells lenders to postpone customer dues for six months