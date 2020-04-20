MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 20

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
* U.S. oil falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound after sharp two-day decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms amid doubts over U.S. restart plan
* G20 health ministers acknowledge health systems’ vulnerability to pandemics -statement
* Pakistan starts repatriating UAE-based nationals stranded by coronavirus
* In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before
* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say have increased Gulf patrols
* Iran extends prisoner furloughs, closure of holy sites amid coronavirus
* Iran’s new coronavirus death toll rises by 87 to 5,118 - health official
* Iraq lifts suspension of Reuters licence
* Iraq’s Kurdistan region committed to OPEC+ oil output deal
* Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked
* Jordan cenbank governor sees no change in dollar peg in medium-term
* Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure
* Algeria’s GDP growth falls to 0.8% in 2019
* Tunisia extends coronavirus lockdown to May 4, expects gradual easing
* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until Nov. 2021 -state news agency
* Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
* Saudi banks get small part of $7 bln bond sale amid liquidity concerns -sources
* Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus
* Middle East tourism fair in Dubai cancelled over coronavirus
* UAE central bank urges commercial lenders to use stimulus scheme
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Issues $7 Bln In Multi-Tranche Bonds
* India sends hydroxychloroquine to UAE for COVID-19 patients
* Oman reduces state budget by $1.3 bln after cuts - ONA
* Bahrain raised $1 billion loan to repay bond last month - sources
* Kuwaiti central bank tells lenders to postpone customer dues for six months