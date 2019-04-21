MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as strong U.S. retail sales offset weak European manufacturing data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi hits 13-year high, most Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as stronger dollar offsets weak Europe data

* Oil prices inch up on signs of tighter global supply

* Mortar bombs land on Tripoli suburb as two-week battle rages on

* Turkey arrests suspected spies for UAE, investigating Khashoggi link

* Aramco sale would grease Mukesh Ambani’s tidy-up

* Qatar’s sovereign fund, Crown Acquisitions named as investors in $5.6 bln New York deal

* Protesters converge on Sudan defence ministry to demand civilian rule

* UN envoy sees troop withdrawal in Yemen’s Hodeidah

* Egypt votes in referendum that could keep Sisi in power until 2030

* Syria’s Assad discusses peace talks, Tartus port with Russians

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Banque du Caire eyeing sale of 20-30 pct stake for $300-400 mln

* Commercial International Bank Egypt Establishes Representative Office In Addis Ababa

* Egyptian Exchange Says Mandatory Purchase Offer Implemented On Electro Cable Egypt Shares

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to help Iraq find gas in western desert-ministe

* Saudi Arabia, Iraq to cooperate on security, intelligence - Arabiya citing Iraqi FM * Saudi Arabia oil exports fall to 6.977 mln bpd in Feb - JODI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Italy’s Eni signs exploration and production deal with Ras Al Khaimah emirate

* Trump spoke with Abu Dhabi crown prince on Thursday -White House

* Jet Airways shares plunge, rivals race to grab grounded carrier’s slots

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges down; ESPO, Van Gogh premiums rise

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KNPC says puts out small fire at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Issues Formosa Bonds Of $850 Mln Under EMTN Program

OMAN

* S&P cuts outlook on Oman to negative

* Bulgaria says Oman has withdrawn arbitration claim over Corpbank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Bahrain mass trial raises deep concern - U.N. rights chief

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Acquires Lyoner Stern, A Multi-Let Office Building In Frankfurt (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)