MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude claws back into positive territory but historic crash spooks investors

* U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks retreat as oil prices fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, but oil-led dip in equities caps losses

* Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has ‘plenty’

* ANALYSIS-Saudi Arabia gets physical with Russia in underground oil bout

* Investors much less confident about market outlook, Trump re-election chance - survey

* Coronavirus puts missile showdown between Turkey and U.S. on hold

* In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

* Israel’s Delek Group sells stake in Cohen Development for $58 mln

* Israel’s Netanyahu, rival Gantz sign unity government deal - joint statement

* Israel’s S Capital raises second investment fund of $120 million

* Algeria’s Sonatrach signs MOU with Exxon to boost partnership

* Some Syrians prefer ruined homes to crowded camps

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports slip to 7.278 mln bpd in Feb

* Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques for Ramadan - tweet

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Bidders for ADNOC gas pipelines in talks for $8 billion loan - sources

* Emirates NBD Q1 profit dives 24% as coronavirus-led impairments surge

* UAE farms see boom not gloom in coronavirus lockdowns

* UAE’s Al Dahra signs crop deal with Bulgaria-based AJD Agro

* UAE tells Muslims to pray at home during Ramadan

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Nakilat Q1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait expands curfew, extends public sector work suspension

* Kuwaiti emir, Iran’s Rouhani discuss coronavirus situation - KUNA

OMAN

* Fitch Revises Oman Reinsurance Company’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at IFS ‘BBB-‘

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to cut government agencies’ spending by 30% amid coronavirus