MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm, oil hits 5-mth peak on Iran sanctions report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms on financials and real estate, most Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from near 4-month low, oil rally lends support

* Oil prices jump more than 2 pct as U.S. set to end Iran import sanction waivers

* U.S. to announce end to Iran sanctions waivers, oil prices spike

* Saudi Arabia, UAE to send $3 billion in aid to Sudan

* Tripoli forces push opponents back slightly south of Libyan capital-witnesses

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carves out exceptions for foreigners dealing with IRGC

* Khamenei names new chief for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

* Iraq court sentences four to death for joining IS

EGYPT

* Egyptians vote for second day in referendum on keeping Sisi in power

SAUDI ARABIA

* Four killed in failed attack on Saudi state security building

* Saudi debt management office issues new local sukuk

* Saudi ADC to acquire Schlumberger’s Saudi drilling business -Al Maaal

* Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank to boost mortgage lending - CEO

* Aramco to buy Shell’s stake in Saudi refining JV for $631 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Owner of Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank appoints chairman and CEO

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum in 10-year naphtha sales deal with Thailand’s SCG Chemicals

OMAN

* Oman LNG settles $2 bln loan facilities before maturity

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain king reinstates nationality to 551 citizens tried in courts

* Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank says completes conversion of Saudi branches into local bank (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)