MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall after U.S. crude collapses for second day
* Oil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mideast stocks sink as U.S. oil futures trade below zero
* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as falling equities offset firm dollar
* Muted Ramadan, Eid amid pandemic slam seasonal rise in palm oil demand
* Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus
* Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately
* Companies give Yemen tens of thousands of coronavirus test kits to ease shortage
* Lebanon legalises cannabis farming for medicinal use
* Lebanese protesters return to streets in car convoys amid coronavirus lockdown
* Lebanese depositors to get ‘market rate’ dollars in LBP -central bank
* No faithful, no cash: Lockdown proves critical for German mosques
* Oil slump wreaks havoc in Gulf markets, Saudi riyal under pressure
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise; UAE grades trade at narrower discounts
* U.S. dollar surges against Saudi riyal in forwards market after historic crude plunge
* Saudi king Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques
* Saudi says ready to take extra steps with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market
* Saudi Arabia eases curfew restrictions for month of Ramadan
* Saudi Telecom Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co expects only temporary mortgage slowdown
* Saudi Electricity Says 2019 Dividend Waived on PIF’s Shares
* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 Profit Falls
* Expo body proposes to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai for year, but keep name
* Coronavirus tests at Abu Dhabi hospital draw hundreds to queue in sun
* UAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting
* UAE extends VAT payment period
* UAE’s Depa FY Loss Widens
* Dubai real estate fund weighs debt options amid downturn -sources
* ADNOC cuts crude supply for term buyers in May on OPEC+ pact -sources
* Dubai’s DU Q1 Profit Falls
* Etihad Airways Was Unable To Give Financial Support To Virgin Australia Given Covid-19 Crisis
* Qatar Airways defers half of some employees’ wages for three months
* Industries Qatar Says Q1 Profit Down 70%
* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Posts Q1 Profit
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Falls
* Kuwaiti banks to provide SMEs with financing at 2.5% interest - c.bank
* Omani Packaging Q1 Profit Rises
* Shell Oman Marketing Q1 Profit Falls
* Oman Flour Mills Q1 Group Profit Rises
Compiled by Dubai newsroom