MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall after U.S. crude collapses for second day

* Oil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mideast stocks sink as U.S. oil futures trade below zero

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as falling equities offset firm dollar

* Muted Ramadan, Eid amid pandemic slam seasonal rise in palm oil demand

* Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus

* Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately

* Companies give Yemen tens of thousands of coronavirus test kits to ease shortage

* Lebanon legalises cannabis farming for medicinal use

* Lebanese protesters return to streets in car convoys amid coronavirus lockdown

* Lebanese depositors to get ‘market rate’ dollars in LBP -central bank

* No faithful, no cash: Lockdown proves critical for German mosques

* Oil slump wreaks havoc in Gulf markets, Saudi riyal under pressure

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise; UAE grades trade at narrower discounts

* U.S. dollar surges against Saudi riyal in forwards market after historic crude plunge

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques

* Saudi says ready to take extra steps with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market

* Saudi Arabia eases curfew restrictions for month of Ramadan

* Saudi Telecom Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co expects only temporary mortgage slowdown

* Saudi Electricity Says 2019 Dividend Waived on PIF’s Shares

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 Profit Falls

* Expo body proposes to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai for year, but keep name

* Coronavirus tests at Abu Dhabi hospital draw hundreds to queue in sun

* UAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting

* UAE extends VAT payment period

* UAE’s Depa FY Loss Widens

* Dubai real estate fund weighs debt options amid downturn -sources

* ADNOC cuts crude supply for term buyers in May on OPEC+ pact -sources

* Dubai’s DU Q1 Profit Falls

* Etihad Airways Was Unable To Give Financial Support To Virgin Australia Given Covid-19 Crisis

QATAR

* Qatar Airways defers half of some employees’ wages for three months

* Industries Qatar Says Q1 Profit Down 70%

* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Posts Q1 Profit

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti banks to provide SMEs with financing at 2.5% interest - c.bank

OMAN

* Omani Packaging Q1 Profit Rises

* Shell Oman Marketing Q1 Profit Falls

* Oman Flour Mills Q1 Group Profit Rises