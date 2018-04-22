MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yield hits 4-year high; stocks fall on tech sector

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index boosted by oil gains; Qatar National Bank jumps

* Oil recovers after sliding on Trump tweet criticizing OPEC

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on U.S. rate rise view, easing global tensions

* Syrian rebels withdraw from enclave northeast of Damascus

* Iran vows “expected and unexpected” moves if US exits nuclear deal

* Trump rails against high oil prices, OPEC pushes back

* Twenty killed in air strike in southwest Yemen - residents

* Iraq resumes payments of Gulf War reparations to Kuwait

EGYPT

* Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon -sources

* Average yields mixed on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Egypt buys 190,000 tonnes of locally-produced wheat - ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi security shoots down recreational drone near royal palace

* ANALYSIS-Saudi reforms should bring flood of foreign funds next year

* Saudis flock to “Black Panther” as first public cinema premieres

* BRIEF-Saudi energy minister says premature to discuss easing cuts in June

* Saudi oil minister says more work needed to lower inventories

* Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

* BUZZ-Saudi’s Al Sagr, Wala‘a Insurance jump on merger talks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World should rethink port deals in Somalia - foreign minister

* More countries needed in OPEC, non-OPEC pact - UAE’s Al Mazrouei

* UAE foundation to build electricity plant in Yemeni interim capital

* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim awarded Saudi cinema licence

* UAE energy minister says oil prices are not artificially high

* Petrobras gets three bids for gas pipeline network -sources

* Abu Dhabi industrial zone attracts $1 bln FDI from China

* BRIEF-UAE’s Dana Gas Shareholders Approve FY Cash Dividend of 5 Pct

QATAR

* Qatar joins Gulf war games in apparent compromise

* BRIEF-Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Signs MOU With Stewart Engineers For Float Glass Project

* Soccer-FIFA hand out fines for ‘third party’ deals

KUWAIT

OMAN

* BRIEF-Omantel Issues $1.5 Bln Bonds In Two Tranches

* BRIEF-Oman oil minister says would like to see OPEC-led supply cut pact until end-2018

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Investcorp Bank Sells Veco Precision

