MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yield hits 4-year high; stocks fall on tech sector
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index boosted by oil gains; Qatar National Bank jumps
* Oil recovers after sliding on Trump tweet criticizing OPEC
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on U.S. rate rise view, easing global tensions
* Syrian rebels withdraw from enclave northeast of Damascus
* Iran vows “expected and unexpected” moves if US exits nuclear deal
* Trump rails against high oil prices, OPEC pushes back
* Twenty killed in air strike in southwest Yemen - residents
* Iraq resumes payments of Gulf War reparations to Kuwait
* Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon -sources
* Average yields mixed on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills
* Egypt buys 190,000 tonnes of locally-produced wheat - ministry
* Saudi security shoots down recreational drone near royal palace
* ANALYSIS-Saudi reforms should bring flood of foreign funds next year
* Saudis flock to “Black Panther” as first public cinema premieres
* BRIEF-Saudi energy minister says premature to discuss easing cuts in June
* Saudi oil minister says more work needed to lower inventories
* Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province
* BUZZ-Saudi’s Al Sagr, Wala‘a Insurance jump on merger talks
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* DP World should rethink port deals in Somalia - foreign minister
* More countries needed in OPEC, non-OPEC pact - UAE’s Al Mazrouei
* UAE foundation to build electricity plant in Yemeni interim capital
* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim awarded Saudi cinema licence
* UAE energy minister says oil prices are not artificially high
* Petrobras gets three bids for gas pipeline network -sources
* TABLE-UAE central bank’s foreign securities holdings resume falling sharply
* Abu Dhabi industrial zone attracts $1 bln FDI from China
* BRIEF-UAE’s Dana Gas Shareholders Approve FY Cash Dividend of 5 Pct
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar joins Gulf war games in apparent compromise
* BRIEF-Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Signs MOU With Stewart Engineers For Float Glass Project
* Soccer-FIFA hand out fines for ‘third party’ deals
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait annual inflation slows as food, housing costs fall
* BRIEF-Omantel Issues $1.5 Bln Bonds In Two Tranches
* BRIEF-Oman oil minister says would like to see OPEC-led supply cut pact until end-2018
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* BRIEF-Investcorp Bank Sells Veco Precision
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)