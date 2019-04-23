MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 23

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB leads Abu Dhabi higher, petchems weigh on Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as strong equities counter support from U.S.-Iran jitters
* Oil near 2019 highs after U.S. ends all Iran sanction exemptions
* U.S. to end all waivers on imports of Iranian oil, crude price jumps
* Five Algerian billionaires arrested in anti-graft investigation
* Sudan’s military council and opposition wrangle over transition
* Eastern Libyan forces plan to intensify Tripoli offensive
* Libya’s El Sharara oilfield working normally, Zawiya port open
* Iran and Pakistan to form rapid reaction force at border - Rouhani
* Yemen’s Houthi interior minister dies in Lebanese hospital
* Yemen’s Houthis say Saudi, UAE in missile range if Hodeidah truce cracks
* Gas imports to Iraq from Iran will rise in June - electricity ministry
* Opponents of Egypt’s constitutional reforms call for ‘no’ vote
* Egypt expects borrowing needs to hit $48 bln in fiscal 2019/20 - document
* Saudi security forces arrest 13 accused of planning attacks -SPA
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar re-brands as Seera, seeks to double booking value
* DME starts consultation on adding Murban to Oman crude contract
* Dubai expects 2.1 pct growth in 2019 on Expo preparation, better trading outlook
* Industries Qatar net profit almost halves in Q1
* Qatar Petroleum launches LNG ship construction program
* State-run Tatweer to sign oil deals to develop Bahrain field (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)