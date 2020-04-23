MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 23

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pull ahead on U.S. stimulus, oil rebound

* Oil rises for 2nd day as producers trim output to respond to demand loss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes rebound from early losses as oil recovers

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit-taking, U.S. stimulus caps losses

* Trump tells Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they ‘harass’ American ships

* Iran says it puts first military satellite into orbit, triggers US condemnation

* Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make

* Turkey cuts rates aggressively to keep credit flowing in crisis

* IMF urges Lebanon to enact crisis plan that rebuilds confidence - report

* Iran reopens parks, further easing virus-linked curbs

* Whether OPEC+ formally agrees, deeper oil cuts now look inevitable

EGYPT

* Egypt economy forecasts reduced as coronavirus hits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban -sources

* Saudi Arabia to boost borrowing as oil glut weighs on virus-hit economy

* Saudi to arrange flights home for residents keen to leave amid coronavirus shutdowns

* U.S. dollar jumps vs Saudi riyal in forwards market as oil slumps

* Saudi Aramco picks HSBC, Japan’s SMBC for $10 billion loan - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q1 Profit Falls

* UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis

* BRIEF-Dana Gas Shareholders Approve FY Dividend, Demerger Feasibility Study At AGM

* BRIEF-Dana Gas Buys Back Approximately $17.8 Mln Of 4% Nile Delta Sukuk Ltd Certificates

QATAR

* BRIEF-Doha Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to review feasibility of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank takeover -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain extends closure measures for two weeks starting April 23

OMAN

* Omani banks to freeze personal loans repayment for three months - state news agency