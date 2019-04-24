MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 24

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Record highs set by Nasdaq, S&P 500 on upbeat earnings, oil gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Earnings aid Saudi, real estate hurts Egypt
* PRECIOUS- Gold slips towards 4-mth low as robust dollar, stock markets dent appeal
* Oil surges amid OPEC caution to offset Iran sanctions -
* Goldman says removal of Iran oil sanctions waivers to have limited impact
* India to get extra oil from major producers to make up for Iran oil loss - minister
* Yemen c.bank says it’s ready to supply banks with foreign currency
* Russia’s Lukoil says oil output at Iraqi West Qurna 2 at 400,000 bpd
* ANALYSIS-Tighter U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil will cost Asia but supply will flow
* Iran lawmakers authorise firm action against US “terrorist” acts
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend gains on supply concerns
* Turkey’s election board rejects objection for decree-dismissed voters
* Algerian state energy company Sonatrach’s CEO sacked -state TV
* Saudi’s National Commercial Bank lifts first-quarter profit by 5.7 pct
* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit rises 21 pct
* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co plans up to 4 bln riyal sukuk sale this year -CEO
* Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. move to end all Iran sanction waivers
* Saudi consumer prices fall for third straight month in March
* Dubai Islamic Bank board backs examining possible deal for Noor Bank
* Dubai Crude for July to be priced at $0.05/bbl below Oman
* Dubai’s Mashreqbank Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE’s Gulf General Investment AGM Approves Capital Reduction
* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE’s ADNOC signs long-term agreement with Indian Oil to sell ADbase oils in India
* Dubai’s DU Q1 Profit Falls
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp gets government approval for loans for investments
* Bahrain welcomes U.S. announcement on Iran’s oil exports -BNA
* Oman Aviation seeks up to $6 bln to finance airline, airport expansion - CEO (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)