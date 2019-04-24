MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 24

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Record highs set by Nasdaq, S&P 500 on upbeat earnings, oil gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Earnings aid Saudi, real estate hurts Egypt

* PRECIOUS- Gold slips towards 4-mth low as robust dollar, stock markets dent appeal

* Oil surges amid OPEC caution to offset Iran sanctions -

* Goldman says removal of Iran oil sanctions waivers to have limited impact

* India to get extra oil from major producers to make up for Iran oil loss - minister

* Yemen c.bank says it’s ready to supply banks with foreign currency

* Russia’s Lukoil says oil output at Iraqi West Qurna 2 at 400,000 bpd

* ANALYSIS-Tighter U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil will cost Asia but supply will flow

* Iran lawmakers authorise firm action against US “terrorist” acts

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend gains on supply concerns

* Turkey’s election board rejects objection for decree-dismissed voters

* Algerian state energy company Sonatrach’s CEO sacked -state TV

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s National Commercial Bank lifts first-quarter profit by 5.7 pct

* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit rises 21 pct

* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co plans up to 4 bln riyal sukuk sale this year -CEO

* Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. move to end all Iran sanction waivers

* Saudi consumer prices fall for third straight month in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Islamic Bank board backs examining possible deal for Noor Bank

* Dubai Crude for July to be priced at $0.05/bbl below Oman

* Dubai’s Mashreqbank Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s Gulf General Investment AGM Approves Capital Reduction

* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s ADNOC signs long-term agreement with Indian Oil to sell ADbase oils in India

* Dubai’s DU Q1 Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp gets government approval for loans for investments

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain welcomes U.S. announcement on Iran’s oil exports -BNA

OMAN

* Oman Aviation seeks up to $6 bln to finance airline, airport expansion - CEO