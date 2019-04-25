MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares slip; German, Korean data hurt risk appetite

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Egypt, Qatar gain on financials; cement makers lift Saudi

* PRECIOUS- Gold firms on weak German data, strong dollar caps gains

* Oil hovers near 6-mth high as U.S. stockpile build counters supply fears -

* Iran’s Zarif believes Trump does not want war, but could be lured into conflict

* U.N. rights boss condemns Saudi Arabia’s beheading of 37 men

* Goldman Sachs in talks to buy restructured Turkish loans -sources

* Iraq to focus on energy exploration in western desert -minister

* Turkish lira at weakest level in six months on election, U.S. strains

* Rouhani says Saudi Arabia, UAE owe their existence today to Iran -TV

* Iraq agrees deal with China’s CPECC to process gas from giant oilfield

* U.S. sanctions have denied Iran more than $10 bln in oil revenue - U.S. official

EGYPT

* CI Capital Holding Q1 Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Launches 30-Year Sukuk In Domestic Market

* Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says China has not yet asked for more crude oil

* Saudi central bank sees more interest from regional banks

* Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow at least 2 pct in 2019

* Saudi Arabia posts 27.8 bln riyal budget surplus in Q1

* Nigeria’s oil minister, Saudi Aramco discuss investment options

* Saudi’s Falih sees no need for swift output action after Iran oil waivers end

* Alawwal Bank Shareholders To Vote On Termination, Settlement Agreement With Natwest Markets

* U.K. asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen bought $100 mln of Aramco bond -chairman

* Saudi’s Edaa Signs MoU With Euroclear Bank

* Saudi Arabia agrees to set up venture capital funds worth $400 mln

* Indonesia’s Pertamina, Saudi Aramco may end refinery talks in June

* Aramco’s bond is “only the beginning”, Saudi energy minister says

* Credit Suisse will receive Saudi banking license, finance minister says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Union National Bank Q1 Profit Falls

* UAE’s RAKBANK Q1 Profit Up By 31.7 Pct

* UAE M3 MONEY SUPPLY +6.9 PERCENT Y/Y IN MARCH - CENTRAL BANK

* UAE’s National Investor Shareholders Approve Share Buy Back

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Posts Q1 Profit

* Ooredoo Kuwait Q1 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Qatar First Bank Posts Q1 Profit

* Qatar’s United Development Posts Q1 Profit Of 176 Mln Riyals

* Qatar’s Zad Holding Shareholders Approve Foreign Ownership To Be Upto 49 Pct