MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares spooked by rising U.S. yields, cost worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft after hitting multi-year high, property hurts Dubai
* Oil falls away from late-2014 highs as rising U.S. supplies cloud bull-run ns
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as equities slide
* Trump and France’s Macron seek new measures on Iran as deadline looms
* INTERVIEW-Syria is death trap for civilians, UN refugee chief warns
* Fuel shortage hits Sudan as dollar crisis hampers imports
* Moroccan phosphate producer eyes bonds issue
* Algeria launches gas pipeline to boost supply to major southern city
* Repairs to Libyan Waha oil pipeline completed after attack -source
* Iran on track to launch aluminium smelter in 2019, be self-sufficient
* Lebanon to prepare for second offshore oil and gas licensing round - minister
* Careem plans to appeal Jordan suspension
* Egypt’s CI Capital IPO covered almost 30 times -traders
* Egypt’s former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years by military court - lawyer
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings’ shares fall after regulator demands fair value study
* Saudi privatisation programme targets $11 bln non-oil revenues by 2020
* TABLE-Saudi inflation edges down in March
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 profit flat on higher impairments, expenses
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and MIP to sell 50 pct stake in Abu Dhabi Terminals- statement
* Emirates Global Aluminium share sale on track for second half
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Bahrain’s Alba seeks exemption from U.S. aluminium tariffs - CEO
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Philippines “apologises” to Kuwait after rescuing domestic workers
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates