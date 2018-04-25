MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares spooked by rising U.S. yields, cost worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft after hitting multi-year high, property hurts Dubai

* Oil falls away from late-2014 highs as rising U.S. supplies cloud bull-run ns

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as equities slide

* Trump and France’s Macron seek new measures on Iran as deadline looms

* INTERVIEW-Syria is death trap for civilians, UN refugee chief warns

* Fuel shortage hits Sudan as dollar crisis hampers imports

* Moroccan phosphate producer eyes bonds issue

* Algeria launches gas pipeline to boost supply to major southern city

* Repairs to Libyan Waha oil pipeline completed after attack -source

* Iran on track to launch aluminium smelter in 2019, be self-sufficient

* Lebanon to prepare for second offshore oil and gas licensing round - minister

* Careem plans to appeal Jordan suspension

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CI Capital IPO covered almost 30 times -traders

* Egypt’s former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years by military court - lawyer

* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings’ shares fall after regulator demands fair value study

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi privatisation programme targets $11 bln non-oil revenues by 2020

* TABLE-Saudi inflation edges down in March

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etisalat Q1 profit flat on higher impairments, expenses

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and MIP to sell 50 pct stake in Abu Dhabi Terminals- statement

* Emirates Global Aluminium share sale on track for second half

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Alba seeks exemption from U.S. aluminium tariffs - CEO

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Philippines “apologises” to Kuwait after rescuing domestic workers

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)