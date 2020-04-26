MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 26

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses

* Oil rises, but ends wild week lower as coronavirus slashes fuel demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Oil recovery, corporate earnings lift most of Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors cash out, but heads for weekly rise

* When oil became waste: a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come

* STC announces plan for self-rule in south Yemen; gov’t calls move “catastrophic”

* G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus

* Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca - SPA

* Saudi Arabia to end flogging as form of punishment - document

* Islam’s holiest sites emptied by coronavirus crisis as Ramadan begins

* Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison -sources

* Saudi sovereign fund sees opportunities after coronavirus, PIF head says

* Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant

* Lebanon PM rebukes central bank governor amid deepening currency crisis

* Mideast, African governments failing to protect airlines - IATA

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Commercial International Bank buys 51% of Kenya’s Mayfair

* Egypt loosening some lockdown restrictions for Ramadan; coronavirus toll rises

* Eni and Naturgy’s Damietta gas plant deal with Egypt falls through

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi military industry company appoints Abukhaled as acting CEO, taking over from Schwer

* MEDIA-Saudi Binladin hires Houlihan Lokey for $15 billion debt revamp

* Saudi tourism sector could see 35%-45% decline this year on coronavirus

* Saudi G20 presidency urges more donations to fund pandemic response

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco hires advisers to review pipeline stake sale

* Standard Chartered expects Saudi GDP to shrink by 4.5% on oil production cuts

* Saudi’s APICORP hires Citi, Goldman, StanChart for dollar bonds - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to at least May 16

* Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

* UAE’s Dana Gas says to use proceeds of sale of Egypt assets to pay down sukuk

* UAE banks have used $8 bln stimulus liquidity - central bank

* Etihad, Air Arabia joint venture secures operating license

* DP World warns unclear when global trade will recover from coronavirus

* DP World Q1 Gross Container Volumes Down by 1.7% Year-On-Year On Reported Basis

QATAR

* Qatar’s emir says to make economy less vulnerable to oil prices volatility

* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Edges Up

* BRIEF-Masraf Al Rayan Q1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait has already begun reducing oil supply -state news agency

* Kuwait banking association head says 25% of bank branches will open on Sunday

* Boeing is sued for $336 mln over canceled 737 MAX order

OMAN

* Bank Dhofar Not To Exercise Option To Call $300 Mln Perpetual Additional Tier Capital Securities

* Muscat Gases Q1 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain extends closure measures for two weeks starting April 23