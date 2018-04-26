MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 26

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as U.S. earnings prop up Wall St, dollar solid

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls for second day, property stocks weigh on Dubai

* Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions worries, falling Venezuelan output

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 5-wk lows amid dollar pressure, rising yields

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold steady; ENI sells June Das

* European powers say nearing plan to save Iran nuclear pact

* Boeing defers Iran deliveries, eases output concerns

* Iran detains British-Iranian academic -New York-based rights group

* United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge - DSCA director

* Output at Libya’s Waha Oil Co back to normal after fire - engineer

* US not seeking to reopen Iran nuclear deal, envoy says

* Turkey’s central bank hikes top rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points

* Pope invites Mideast religious leaders to Italy for peace summit

* Palestinian UN aid still $200 mln short after Trump cuts

* U.S. probing Huawei for possible Iran sanctions violations -sources

* U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Trump’s travel ban

* Iran finalising 2 bln euros of foreign mine investment

* Iran pours scorn on nuclear talks, dismisses “tradesman” Trump

SAUDI ARABIA

* Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July - officials

* Schools, water are priorities as Saudi launches privatisation plan

* Saudi sets up committee on Saudi Oger debt restructuring -sources

* Saudi Arabia needs 1.2 mln jobs by 2022 to hit unemployment target - official

* Total interested in exploring Saudi petrol station market with Aramco

* Saudi’s Olayan says IPO depends on market conditions

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Noble Group’s dissident shareholder takes action to block debt deal

* Weapons stolen from UAE training facility in Somalia, sold on open market

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23

* Dubai Crude for July to be priced at $0.15/bbl above Oman

QATAR

* Qatar Airways confirms “substantial” annual loss, blames regional row

KUWAIT

* Kuwait orders Philippines ambassador to leave in domestic workers dispute

* Kuwait Energy starts producing natural gas from field in southern Iraq