MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 27

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing

* Oil falls as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Aramco climbs as coronavirus restrictions eased

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on firmer equities

* Saudi coalition calls for end to escalation in Yemen, immediate return to Riyadh agreement

* Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus, president says

* U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, shortens time

* Dubai lifts lockdown on two densely populated commercial districts

* Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles

EGYPT

* Egypt asking IMF for support during coronavirus crisis - PM

* Egypt’s Nile Air urges government to take stakes in private airlines

* Egypt state banks collect over $6 bln from high-yield certificates

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors

* Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q1 Loss Widens

* Al Rajhi REIT Receives Notice Of Termination For Lease Contract Of Two Properties

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Ramps Up Capability To Process Refunds

* DP World Sokhna Operates Its Port At Maximum Capacity To Meet Import Requirements

* Air Arabia Operates Repatriation Flight From Pakistan Carrying Emiratis Back Home

* S&P lowers outlooks for UAE’s Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah to negative

* Emirates NBD Corporate Banking Reports Over 60% Increase In Digital On-Boarding Volumes

* Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatar sovereign wealth fund seeks health and tech deals - FT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KPC cuts crude supplies in line with OPEC+ deal

OMAN

* Oman’s Salalah Mills Q1 Profit Falls

* Oman Investment And Finance Q1 Group Profit Falls

* Oman’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Falls