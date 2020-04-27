MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 27

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
* Oil falls as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
* MIDEAST STOCKS—Aramco climbs as coronavirus restrictions eased
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on firmer equities
* Saudi coalition calls for end to escalation in Yemen, immediate return to Riyadh agreement
* Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus, president says
* U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, shortens time
* Dubai lifts lockdown on two densely populated commercial districts
* Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
* Egypt asking IMF for support during coronavirus crisis - PM
* Egypt’s Nile Air urges government to take stakes in private airlines
* Egypt state banks collect over $6 bln from high-yield certificates
* Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors
* Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q1 Loss Widens
* Al Rajhi REIT Receives Notice Of Termination For Lease Contract Of Two Properties
* Emirates Ramps Up Capability To Process Refunds
* DP World Sokhna Operates Its Port At Maximum Capacity To Meet Import Requirements
* Air Arabia Operates Repatriation Flight From Pakistan Carrying Emiratis Back Home
* S&P lowers outlooks for UAE’s Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah to negative
* Emirates NBD Corporate Banking Reports Over 60% Increase In Digital On-Boarding Volumes
* Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* MEDIA-Qatar sovereign wealth fund seeks health and tech deals - FT
* Kuwait’s KPC cuts crude supplies in line with OPEC+ deal
* Oman’s Salalah Mills Q1 Profit Falls
* Oman Investment And Finance Q1 Group Profit Falls
* Oman’s Ahli Bank Q1 Profit Falls
Compiled by Dubai newsroom