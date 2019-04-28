MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 28

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. GDP data boosts stocks; S&P 500 posts record close

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Investments weighs on Dubai index, banks lift Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold scales near 2-week peak as dollar dips after U.S. GDP data

* Oil sinks 3% as Trump again pressures OPEC to lower crude prices

* Russia’s Putin says it is unlikely OPEC will quit oil cut deal

* Saudi, UAE overstate their oil capacities - Iran oil minister

* Libya’s NOC says revenue up but fighting poses serious production risk

* Air strike hits Tripoli as eastern Libyan forces send warship to oil port

* EXCLUSIVE-Libya’s UN-backed government readies new war funding but hopes vital business to continue

* U.S. general says will ensure necessary resources to counter Iran

* Algerian protest leader calls for six-month transition period

* Putin says Russia and Syria are not planning assault on Idlib for now

* Sudan’s military and opposition agree in principle to joint council - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* PIF-backed Saudi real estate firm to buy $200 mln worth of mortgages

* Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to draft MoU on oil and gas -Nigeria oil ministry

* Investors bolster oversight in emerging-market private equity after Abraaj collapse

* Saudi Arabia sells 11.6 bln riyals sukuk in monthly issue

* Saudi Aramco looking at potential gas JVs, sells first LNG cargo - CEO

* Aramco does not plan more bonds this year - CEO

* Saudi wealth fund “not in a hurry” to issue bonds, considers funding options

* Saudi Arabia considers relaxing ownership limits for foreign investors

* Six Gulf firms express interest to list on Saudi Arabia’s bourse- CEO

* Saudi Arabia reduces fees, trading commissions for local bond market-statement

* Saudi Telecom hires banks for debut dollar sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj founder’s extradition case adjourned again- court official

* Mubadala launches $1 bln Abu Dhabi-based investment fund

* KKR, BlackRock raising $3 billion for ADNOC pipeline deal -PFI

* DP World’s Q1 shipping container volumes fall in UAE, flat globally

QATAR

* Qatar emerges as front-runner for long-term LNG deal for Pakistan