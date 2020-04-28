MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 28

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices

* Oil prices tumble as world’s storage tanks fill up amid demand shock

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall hurts Saudi market; others mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as nations plan to ease coronavirus lockdowns

* U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

* Libya’s eastern leader Haftar says army to take formal control

* Iran, China emphasize cooperation in coronavirus battle - Iran presidency

* IMF calls for Mideast sovereign wealth funds to boost local economies

* Japan’s MUFG expects deep recession across GCC countries

* Banks smashed as protests turn violent in Lebanon’s Tripoli

* Lebanese banks set rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from dollar accounts - sources

* Jordan eases coronavirus curfew and reopens more businesses

* Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions to May 14

* Why Yemen is at war

* “It is still a mystery”: War-hit Yemen struggles to trace COVID-19 infection

* FACTBOX-Oil refineries cut output as coronavirus hits fuel demand

* FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia makes first wheat purchase from overseas farmland investment

* Saudi-led alliance in Yemen urges end to escalation in south

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF discloses 5.7% stake in Live Nation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Abu Dhabi Bank’s profit hit by impairment charges

* UAE tells banks to freeze accounts of NMC founder Shetty, others - sources

* NMC Health requests delisting from LSE

* UAE against unilateral changes to situation in Yemen - official

* Motor racing-F1 expects to start delayed season in Austria in July