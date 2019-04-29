MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, sentiment still fragile after U.S. GDP

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Falling oil prices weigh on Gulf stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high as soft U.S. inflation data dents dollar

* Oil falls after Trump urges greater OPEC output to replace Iranian oil

* Iran says leaving nuclear treaty one of many options after U.S. sanctions move

* No wind-down for China on stopping its Iran oil buys -Trump officials

* Libyan forces push back against Haftar in house-to-house battles

* Russian ‘siege’ chokes Syrian camp in shadow of U.S. base

* Arabian Centres to raise up to $836 mln in Saudi’s biggest IPO since 2014

* Sudan’s military and opposition agree in principle to joint council - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* SABIC posts 38 pct drop in first quarter profit, expects 2019 not to be as strong as 2018

* Saudi TAQA drilling unit to buy Schlumberger’s Middle East rigs

* Saudi money supply increase in March

* Saudi’s Red Sea International Board Appoints Tareq Telmesani As CEO

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 92.2 Mln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi Arabia may issue euro-demonimated bonds this year - finance minister

* Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent” - CEO

* Jordan’s Arab Bank group first quarter profit rises 5.2 pct - statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump

* flydubai’s financial outlook for 2018 unchanged despite Boeing groundings - spokeswoman

* Abu Dhabi fund deposits $250 mln in Sudan c.bank - WAM

* UAE’s DAMAC Says Unit Signs Partnership Agreement With Rotana Hotel Management Corp

* MEDIA-Gulf Air in talks with Etihad Airways to deepen partnership - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Milaha Q1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait looks at Iran’s threats to block Strait of Hormuz “with concern”

* Current oil prices are fair, Kuwait deputy minister says