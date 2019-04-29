MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, sentiment still fragile after U.S. GDP
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Falling oil prices weigh on Gulf stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high as soft U.S. inflation data dents dollar
* Oil falls after Trump urges greater OPEC output to replace Iranian oil
* Iran says leaving nuclear treaty one of many options after U.S. sanctions move
* No wind-down for China on stopping its Iran oil buys -Trump officials
* Libyan forces push back against Haftar in house-to-house battles
* Russian ‘siege’ chokes Syrian camp in shadow of U.S. base
* Arabian Centres to raise up to $836 mln in Saudi’s biggest IPO since 2014
* Sudan’s military and opposition agree in principle to joint council - sources
* SABIC posts 38 pct drop in first quarter profit, expects 2019 not to be as strong as 2018
* Saudi TAQA drilling unit to buy Schlumberger’s Middle East rigs
* Saudi money supply increase in March
* Saudi’s Red Sea International Board Appoints Tareq Telmesani As CEO
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 92.2 Mln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week
* Saudi Arabia may issue euro-demonimated bonds this year - finance minister
* Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent” - CEO
* Jordan’s Arab Bank group first quarter profit rises 5.2 pct - statement
* Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
* flydubai’s financial outlook for 2018 unchanged despite Boeing groundings - spokeswoman
* Abu Dhabi fund deposits $250 mln in Sudan c.bank - WAM
* UAE’s DAMAC Says Unit Signs Partnership Agreement With Rotana Hotel Management Corp
* MEDIA-Gulf Air in talks with Etihad Airways to deepen partnership - Bloomberg
* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Milaha Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait looks at Iran’s threats to block Strait of Hormuz “with concern”
* Current oil prices are fair, Kuwait deputy minister says
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom