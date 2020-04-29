MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies
* Oil prices claw back losses as storage fills less rapidly than feared
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise, tracking oil, Asian shares
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, Fed statement eyed
* Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli
* Pompeo says U.S. ‘concerned’ over south Yemen separatist self-rule declaration
* Syria extends night curfew but allows businesses to reopen
* Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus
* ANALYSIS-Egyptian pound’s initial coronavirus immunity seen waning
* Saudi Arabia’s Q1 budget slips into deficit at $9.1 bln as oil revenue slides
* Banks pitching for potential Saudi Arabia euro-denominated bonds - sources
* UAE’s Abu Dhabi to allocate 15% of procurement spending and annual contracts to mSMEs
* UAE banks face write-downs of between 25%-50% on NMC debt - sources
* UAE’s ADNOC to cut June crude nominations after OPEC+ pact -source
* Oman starts easing coronavirus business closures
