MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies

* Oil prices claw back losses as storage fills less rapidly than feared

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise, tracking oil, Asian shares

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, Fed statement eyed

* Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli

* Pompeo says U.S. ‘concerned’ over south Yemen separatist self-rule declaration

* Syria extends night curfew but allows businesses to reopen

* Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

EGYPT

* ANALYSIS-Egyptian pound’s initial coronavirus immunity seen waning

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Q1 budget slips into deficit at $9.1 bln as oil revenue slides

* Banks pitching for potential Saudi Arabia euro-denominated bonds - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Abu Dhabi to allocate 15% of procurement spending and annual contracts to mSMEs

* UAE banks face write-downs of between 25%-50% on NMC debt - sources

* UAE’s ADNOC to cut June crude nominations after OPEC+ pact -source

OMAN

* Oman starts easing coronavirus business closures