MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Amazon boosts stocks as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreat

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi petrochemical stocks under pressure despite index rise

* Oil prices inch down but supported by Iran concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains but remains vulnerable after Korean leaders meet

* Macron’s talk of ‘new’ deal with Iran may not, in fact, be new

* Iran cryptocurrency project on track despite cenbank ban, minister says

* Jordan’s Arab Bank Q1 net profit $220.3 mln vs $218.2 mln -statement

* Pompeo starts Mideast tour with call for new Iran sanctions

* Algeria worried about rise in illegal migrants as Europe tightens controls

* No oil majors win contracts in Iraq oil licensing round

* EXPLAINER-Lebanon vote under new rules likely to keep old guard in power

* INTERVIEW-Tunisia needs dialogue to solve economic crisis-Islamist leader

* Iran’s Zarif says Trump demands on nuclear deal are unacceptable

EGYPT

* Egypt says non-oil exports increase 15 percent in Q1 of 2018, trade volume grows

* Egypt’s $15 billion Sinai development expected by 2022, presidential aide says

* Egypt’s GASC buys 28,200 T soyoil and 29,500 T sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia launches multi-billion dollar entertainment resort

* Saudi man killed in missile salvo from Yemen

* BRIEF-Saudi Cement Q1 Profit Falls

* China, Russia and Saudi Arabia give EU trade reforms thumbs down at WTO

* Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR

* BRIEF-Al Hokair Group Signs JV Agreement To Establish, Operate Cinemas

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Alinma Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Safco Q1 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. to send second crude cargo to UAE

* London judge orders Dana Gas to hold dividends in English bank account

* UAE’s Yahsat to acquire satellite operator Thuraya

* UAE lender ADCB Q1 profit up 9 pct

* BRIEF-UAE’s Etisalat Agrees With CK Hutchison To Merge Operations In Sri Lanka

* BRIEF-DP World Reports 7.3 Pct Gross Volume Growth In Q1

* BRIEF-UAE’s Tabreed Q1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Dubai’s DU Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus soars 45 percent on year in March

* MEDIA-Qatar’s Al Khalij Bank weighs sale of French, U.A.E. units- Bloomberg

* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit up 37 percent, beats forecasts

* Challenges in Indonesia, Algeria dent Qatar’s Ooredoo’s profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti crown prince leaves U.S. following medical tests - state agency

* Philippines expresses “great displeasure” as abuse row with Kuwait deepens

* Kuwait’s Agility and France’s Orange file another claim against Korek director

BAHRAIN

* U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

* Bahrain commutes death sentences handed down by military court

* TABLE-Bahrain inflation eases in March as food price rises slow

* BRIEF-Ahli United Bank Q1 Profit Rises (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)