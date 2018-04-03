MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 3

DUBAI, April 3(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian investors stay calm amid Wall Street sell-off

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues slide after FTSE decision, Qatar climbs again

* Oil inches up, but rising Russian output still weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but mounting trade worries offer support

* Saudi crown prince says Israelis have right to their own land

* Egypt’s Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

* Saudi-led air strike kills 12 civilians, including seven children - medics

* Tunisia agrees $1.5 bln financing deal with Int’l Islamic Trade Finance Corp

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia seen cutting May crude prices to Asia - survey

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil business sector activity shrinks in March -PMI

* Pioneers Holding Reduces Stake in Egyptians For Housing Development And Reconstruction Co

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector growth hits record low in March -PMI

* Saudi’s Almarai Acquires Controlling Stake In Pure Breed

* HSBC Saudi Signs with Albilad Capital As Custodian For HSBC Saudi 20 ETF

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth continues slowing after tax imposed -PMI

* DAMAC Properties hires banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of sukuk issue

* Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’

* UAE’s Tabarak given more time to close UAB stake buy -sources

* UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah launches petroleum licensing round

QATAR

* Qatargas signs draft LNG deal with Thailand’s EGAT