MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 3

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian investors stay calm amid Wall Street sell-off
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues slide after FTSE decision, Qatar climbs again
* Oil inches up, but rising Russian output still weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but mounting trade worries offer support
* Saudi crown prince says Israelis have right to their own land
* Egypt’s Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition
* Saudi-led air strike kills 12 civilians, including seven children - medics
* Tunisia agrees $1.5 bln financing deal with Int’l Islamic Trade Finance Corp
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia seen cutting May crude prices to Asia - survey
* Egypt’s non-oil business sector activity shrinks in March -PMI
* Pioneers Holding Reduces Stake in Egyptians For Housing Development And Reconstruction Co
* Saudi private sector growth hits record low in March -PMI
* Saudi’s Almarai Acquires Controlling Stake In Pure Breed
* HSBC Saudi Signs with Albilad Capital As Custodian For HSBC Saudi 20 ETF
* UAE private sector growth continues slowing after tax imposed -PMI
* DAMAC Properties hires banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of sukuk issue
* Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’
* UAE’s Tabarak given more time to close UAB stake buy -sources
* UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah launches petroleum licensing round
* Qatargas signs draft LNG deal with Thailand’s EGAT
