MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 3

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 7-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar, Emirates lift Dubai; petrochemicals aid Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as equities hover near 7-month peak

* Brent approaches $70 as oil prices rise for fourth day

* Algerian leader Bouteflika ends 20-year rule after mass protests

* Erdogan’s AK Party challenges Istanbul, Ankara election results

* U.S. expects to resolve spat with Turkey over purchase of Russian air defenses

* Yemen’s Houthis deny U.N. access to Hodeidah mills for “safety reasons” -sources

* Iran floods force evacuations as U.S. denies sanctions harming aid efforts

* Iran says U.S. sanctions have helped slow flood aid

* Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments -report

* Israel needs a more sophisticated financial market - central bank head

* Three countries cut Iran oil imports to zero -U.S. envoy

EGYPT

* In Egypt, rice import samples are judged in the kitchen

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Heliopolis Board Approves To Sell Pieces Of Land

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two drones launched by Houthis -SPA

* U.S. senators seek details on nuclear power cooperation with Saudi Arabia

* BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Aramco’s Sabic Deal Echoes Oil Majors’ Vertical Integration

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise; Saudi may keep May prices steady

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Abu Dhabi Bank raises $1.1 bln in bonds - document

* UAE’s RAKBANK plans $500 mln sale of five-year bonds

* UAE’s ADNOC signs new long-term agreement for base oil sales into China

* Dubai’s Mashreq to close 12 branches as it shifts online

* UAE’s ADFG to take over Shuaa Capital in reverse merger by mid-April - sources

QATAR

* Qatar sells 600 million riyal of T-bills in auction - statement

* Global LNG demand to grow 2 pct a year for next 15 years -Qatar Petroleum CEO

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Agility Says Partnership Discussions With Panalpina Have Ended

* Fire in a kerosene unit at Mina Abdulla refinery is under control - KUNA

* Kuwait inks financial aid agreement for Bahrain

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Nogaholding Signs Agreement With Chevron - BNA Agency (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)