MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as China manufacturing data disappoints

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking hits UAE markets, Saudi inches up

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as disappointing China data bruises Asia stocks

* Oil dips on expectations of rising output, China stutter

* Sudan protest group calls for strike amid transition stand-off

* Sudan’s military, opposition discuss powers of joint council - sources

* Guards repel assault on Libya’s biggest oilfield as Tripoli battle rages

* UAE court upholds life sentence against Turkish citizen for terrorism

* Islamic State airs video purporting to be leader al-Baghdadi

* Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile system

* Turkey’s Kale eyes F-35 options during U.S. spat

* Algerian finance minister, ex-police chief in court amid graft investigations

* EXCLUSIVE-EBRD’s Africa expansion plans facing resistance - sources

* U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil

* Goldman Sachs hires ex-KIA executive Al-Ayoub as MENA adviser

* IMF urges Mideast oil exporters to intensify economic diversification

* Iran inflation could reach 40 percent this year as economy shrinks further - IMF

* IMF in touch with Sudan but no lending until arrears addressed – official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank says financing for properties tripled in Q1

* Saudi’s Yamama Cement Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi’s Health Ministry Announces 250 Mln Riyals Project

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 620,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Saudi British Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi GDP could surprise on the upside, higher budget deficit seen in 2019 - IMF

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Former Abraaj Executive Mustafa Abdel-Wadood Granted Bail In New York - WSJ

* Dubai’s Jumeirah Group to open five hotels in Asia, Europe over 18 months

* Flydubai could take Airbus jets if Boeing MAX grounding prolonged

* German chauffeur service Blacklane plans IPO within 3 years

* First Abu Dhabi Bank Q1 profit buoyed by forex, investment income

* Flydubai chairman says in talks with Airbus about A320neo

* Emirates says full-year results will not be as good as in previous years

* Emirates president confident Boeing will resolve issues with 737 MAX

* Emirates Airlines to receive first Boeing 777X in June 2020

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q1 Profit Rises

* Abu Dhabi Aviation Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim hires banks for green dollar sukuk

* One of two suspected spies for UAE held in Turkey committed suicide - Haberturk

* Dubai Financial Market Q1 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Qatar’s Gulf International Services Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Salam International Investment Posts Q1 Profit

* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Aamal Q1 Profit Falls

* Qatar’s Ooredoo Q1 Profit Falls

* Qatar emerges as front-runner for long-term LNG deal for Pakistan

* Qatar’s Milaha Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Al Meera Consumer Goods Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar Fuel Q1 Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group Q1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* VIVA Kuwait Q1 Profit Falls

* Jazeera Airways focusing on leased aircraft -CEO

* Kuwait looks at Iran’s threats to block Strait of Hormuz “with concern”

OMAN

* Oman’s SalamAir eyes profit as Boeing MAX grounding hampers rivals (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)