MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as China manufacturing data disappoints
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking hits UAE markets, Saudi inches up
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as disappointing China data bruises Asia stocks
* Oil dips on expectations of rising output, China stutter
* Sudan protest group calls for strike amid transition stand-off
* Sudan’s military, opposition discuss powers of joint council - sources
* Guards repel assault on Libya’s biggest oilfield as Tripoli battle rages
* UAE court upholds life sentence against Turkish citizen for terrorism
* Islamic State airs video purporting to be leader al-Baghdadi
* Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile system
* Turkey’s Kale eyes F-35 options during U.S. spat
* Algerian finance minister, ex-police chief in court amid graft investigations
* EXCLUSIVE-EBRD’s Africa expansion plans facing resistance - sources
* U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil
* Goldman Sachs hires ex-KIA executive Al-Ayoub as MENA adviser
* IMF urges Mideast oil exporters to intensify economic diversification
* Iran inflation could reach 40 percent this year as economy shrinks further - IMF
* IMF in touch with Sudan but no lending until arrears addressed – official
* Saudi central bank says financing for properties tripled in Q1
* Saudi’s Yamama Cement Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi central bank says financing for properties tripled in Q1
* Saudi’s Yamama Cement Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi’s Health Ministry Announces 250 Mln Riyals Project
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 620,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Saudi British Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi GDP could surprise on the upside, higher budget deficit seen in 2019 - IMF
* BRIEF-Former Abraaj Executive Mustafa Abdel-Wadood Granted Bail In New York - WSJ
* Dubai’s Jumeirah Group to open five hotels in Asia, Europe over 18 months
* Flydubai could take Airbus jets if Boeing MAX grounding prolonged
* German chauffeur service Blacklane plans IPO within 3 years
* First Abu Dhabi Bank Q1 profit buoyed by forex, investment income
* Flydubai chairman says in talks with Airbus about A320neo
* Emirates says full-year results will not be as good as in previous years
* Emirates president confident Boeing will resolve issues with 737 MAX
* Emirates Airlines to receive first Boeing 777X in June 2020
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q1 Profit Rises
* Abu Dhabi Aviation Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim hires banks for green dollar sukuk
* One of two suspected spies for UAE held in Turkey committed suicide - Haberturk
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Gulf International Services Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Salam International Investment Posts Q1 Profit
* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Aamal Q1 Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Ooredoo Q1 Profit Falls
* Qatar emerges as front-runner for long-term LNG deal for Pakistan
* Qatar’s Milaha Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Al Meera Consumer Goods Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar Fuel Q1 Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group Q1 Profit Rises
* VIVA Kuwait Q1 Profit Falls
* Jazeera Airways focusing on leased aircraft -CEO
* Kuwait looks at Iran’s threats to block Strait of Hormuz “with concern”
* Oman’s SalamAir eyes profit as Boeing MAX grounding hampers rivals (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)