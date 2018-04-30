MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb as Korea tensions ease, earnings boom
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Alinma drags down Saudi index, Qatar rises, Dana weighs on Abu Dhabi
* Oil slips after U.S. rig count rises; Iran concerns cap downside
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar steadies after recent gains
* Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp
* Syrian army says ‘enemy’ rocket attacks on military bases
* U.S. concerned by “destabilising and malign activities” of Iran -Pompeo
* Iraq signs contract with PowerChina, Norinco to build Fao oil refinery
* U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo stresses need for Gulf unity
* Britain, France and Germany agree support for Iran nuclear deal
* Macron, Rouhani agree to work on saving Iran nuclear deal - Elysee
* Egypt, France see need for Libyan elections by year-end, after “relative progress”
* Egypt, Cyprus to sign deal to connect Aphrodite gas field to Egypt
* Egypt says Kuwait agreed ‘in principle’ to renew $4 bln in deposits - agency
* National Bank of Egypt seeking to raise $600 mln club loan -sources
* BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Shareholders Approve EGP 1/Share Dividend
* Audit finds Aramco oil reserves slightly higher than reported - sources
* Saudi’s SABIC studying access African markets -CEO
* Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board
* BRIEF-ADFG, Jabal Omar Development Enter Into Strategic Partnership
* BRIEF-Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE’s ADNOC awards Austria’s OMV offshore oil concession stake
* Higher fees, less impairments lift First Abu Dhabi Bank Q1 profit
* BRIEF-Dubai’s DSI Board Approves Upto 1 Bln Dirhams Sukuk Issue
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts June crude oil allocations for all grades -source
* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Emaar Malls Group Q1 Profit Rises
* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala’s 2017 operating profit rises 11.5 pct
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah Q1 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Commercial Bank International Q1 Profit Rises
* Top Sainsbury’s shareholder QIA backs Asda takeover talks -source
* Qatar Petroleum signs 15-year deal to supply LPG, naphtha to Vietnam
* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Posts Q1 Loss
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Mannai Corporation Q1 profit Rises
* Kuwait Finance House reports 13.9 pct first quarter profit rise
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Q1 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar Board Approves Increase of Core Equity Tier 1 Capital (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)