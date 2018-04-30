MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb as Korea tensions ease, earnings boom

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Alinma drags down Saudi index, Qatar rises, Dana weighs on Abu Dhabi

* Oil slips after U.S. rig count rises; Iran concerns cap downside

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar steadies after recent gains

* Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp

* Syrian army says ‘enemy’ rocket attacks on military bases

* U.S. concerned by “destabilising and malign activities” of Iran -Pompeo

* Iraq signs contract with PowerChina, Norinco to build Fao oil refinery

* U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo stresses need for Gulf unity

* Britain, France and Germany agree support for Iran nuclear deal

* Macron, Rouhani agree to work on saving Iran nuclear deal - Elysee

* Egypt, France see need for Libyan elections by year-end, after “relative progress”

EGYPT

* Egypt, Cyprus to sign deal to connect Aphrodite gas field to Egypt

* Egypt says Kuwait agreed ‘in principle’ to renew $4 bln in deposits - agency

* National Bank of Egypt seeking to raise $600 mln club loan -sources

* BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Shareholders Approve EGP 1/Share Dividend

SAUDI ARABIA

* Audit finds Aramco oil reserves slightly higher than reported - sources

* Saudi’s SABIC studying access African markets -CEO

* Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board

* BRIEF-ADFG, Jabal Omar Development Enter Into Strategic Partnership

* BRIEF-Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC awards Austria’s OMV offshore oil concession stake

* Higher fees, less impairments lift First Abu Dhabi Bank Q1 profit

* BRIEF-Dubai’s DSI Board Approves Upto 1 Bln Dirhams Sukuk Issue

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts June crude oil allocations for all grades -source

* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Emaar Malls Group Q1 Profit Rises

* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala’s 2017 operating profit rises 11.5 pct

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah Q1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Commercial Bank International Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Top Sainsbury’s shareholder QIA backs Asda takeover talks -source

* Qatar Petroleum signs 15-year deal to supply LPG, naphtha to Vietnam

* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Posts Q1 Loss

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Mannai Corporation Q1 profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House reports 13.9 pct first quarter profit rise

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Q1 Profit Rises

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar Board Approves Increase of Core Equity Tier 1 Capital (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)