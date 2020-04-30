MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on treatment hopes, currencies await ECB
* Oil prices rise on early signs of slowing U.S. glut build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf higher as oil prices gain
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as virus treatment hopes lift risk sentiment
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls, Oman strengthens
* Emerging sovereigns set for borrowing binge but weaker names struggle
* Pompeo says Iraqi leaders must drop sectarian quota to help form new government
* U.S. will not let Iran buy arms when U.N. embargo ends - Pompeo
* ANALYSIS-As Lebanon’s crisis deepens, politicians trade blame
* Small protests break out in Lebanese cities in third night of unrest
* Lebanon’s Salameh sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM’s rebuke
* Key U.S. official urges Lebanon to prove commitment to reforms -Al-Arabiya
* Jordan lifts driving ban as it eyes normality after tight lockdown
* WHO changes to U.N. Syria memo risk stoking Trump-fueled criticism
* Yemen reports first two deaths from coronavirus
* Sudan postpones key economic meeting due to coronavirus
* Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week
* Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957 - health ministry official
* Eastern Libyan forces pause operations after military setbacks
* Israel sells $5 billion of 40-year dollar bonds in Asia
* Saudi foreign reserves fall at fastest for two decades
* Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures
* Saudi Arabia allows entry to and exit from Qatif province
* Saudi crude buyers cancel at least 7 supertankers after freight hike - sources
* Belarus buys first oil from Saudi Arabia -refiner Belneftekhim
* UAE doing too little to stem money laundering and terrorist finance - watchdog
* NMC founder says private probe shows alleged fraud at NMC, Finablr
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 27
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad delays return of passenger flights to June 16
* Abu Dhabi shelves sale of $2 billion private equity book due to coronavirus - Bloomberg News
* Moody’s downgrades Dubai utility DEWA to Baa2, outlook still negative
* Qatar to reduce employees at workplaces in govt, private sectors - state news agency
* Oman tells state companies to replace expats with locals - ONA
* Bahraini bank Al Baraka boosts provisions to cover any virus impact (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)