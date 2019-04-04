MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 4

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 8-month highs, U.S.-China talks in view
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD jumps to 11-year high, lifts Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar eases; focus on U.S.-China talks
* Oil prices mixed, Brent edges up towards $70 level
* UAE female pilot vying to head aviation council pledges neutrality in Qatar rift
* Aramco tapped Allianz’s El-Erian as informal adviser before bond roadshow
* Saudi women activists back in court as West watches
* Saudi Arabia pledges $1 bln for Iraq at start of economic visit
* BACKSTORY-Interviewing Islamic State detainees in Syria
* Lucid Motors Closes $1Bn+ Investment From The Public Investment Fund Of Saudi Arabia
* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $44.11 bln at end-march -cbank
* Saudi grants fixed-line telecoms licence to ITC - SPA
* Saudi Arabia’s AlRajhi and Dubai’s Al Ghurair eye SAGO flour mills- sources
* AMC Theatres pursues Saudi expansion despite journalist’s killing
* Saudi-led group wins tender to build gas pipeline in Bulgaria
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO ready to buy this season’s local wheat - SPA
* Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two drones launched by Houthis -SPA
* U.S. senators seek details on nuclear power cooperation with Saudi Arabia
* Dubai logistics firm Tristar seeks banks to advise on IPO - sources
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD to buy Turkey’s Denizbank for $2.8 bln in revised deal
* UPDATE 1-UAE’s ADNOC raises March Murban crude OSP to 5-mth high
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 1
* UAE’s RAKBANK Concludes Issuance Of $500 Mln Bond
* No concerns about kerosene exports after refinery fire - KNPC
* Bahrain’s AUB Says Due Diligence On KFH Merger In Progress
* Fire in a kerosene unit at Mina Abdulla refinery is under control - KUNA
* Saudi King Salman visits Bahrain (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)