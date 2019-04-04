MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 4

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 8-month highs, U.S.-China talks in view

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD jumps to 11-year high, lifts Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar eases; focus on U.S.-China talks

* Oil prices mixed, Brent edges up towards $70 level

* UAE female pilot vying to head aviation council pledges neutrality in Qatar rift

* Aramco tapped Allianz’s El-Erian as informal adviser before bond roadshow

* Saudi women activists back in court as West watches

* Saudi Arabia pledges $1 bln for Iraq at start of economic visit

* BACKSTORY-Interviewing Islamic State detainees in Syria

* Lucid Motors Closes $1Bn+ Investment From The Public Investment Fund Of Saudi Arabia

EGYPT

* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $44.11 bln at end-march -cbank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi grants fixed-line telecoms licence to ITC - SPA

* Saudi Arabia’s AlRajhi and Dubai’s Al Ghurair eye SAGO flour mills- sources

* AMC Theatres pursues Saudi expansion despite journalist’s killing

* Saudi-led group wins tender to build gas pipeline in Bulgaria

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO ready to buy this season’s local wheat - SPA

* Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two drones launched by Houthis -SPA

* U.S. senators seek details on nuclear power cooperation with Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai logistics firm Tristar seeks banks to advise on IPO - sources

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD to buy Turkey’s Denizbank for $2.8 bln in revised deal

* UPDATE 1-UAE’s ADNOC raises March Murban crude OSP to 5-mth high

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 1

* UAE’s RAKBANK Concludes Issuance Of $500 Mln Bond

KUWAIT

* No concerns about kerosene exports after refinery fire - KNPC

* Bahrain’s AUB Says Due Diligence On KFH Merger In Progress

* Fire in a kerosene unit at Mina Abdulla refinery is under control - KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Saudi King Salman visits Bahrain