MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 5

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge lower on economic toll from coronavirus, oil rallies
* Oil surges more than 13% on hopes of output deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price rebound aids major Gulf indexes, Qatar outperforms
* PRECIOUS-Gold up on bleak U.S. payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains
* OPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over oil price collapse - sources
* Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to “protect” U.S. energy workers
* Texas would curb oil output under broader deal by Trump - regulator
* EXPLAINER-Antitrust law won’t get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices
* OPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
* U.S. not negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Russia; wants them to reach oil deal - source
* Deep oil output cuts won’t offset unprecedented demand loss - IEA
* Lebanon central bank to unify parallel FX rate, let small depositors cash out
* Coronavirus hits Egypt’s administrative capital and grand museum
* Egypt and Sudan begin operating joint electricity grid
* Egypt non-oil private sector contracts faster as virus hits - PMI
* Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100
* Egypt has strategic wheat reserves to last more than four months -cabinet
* Saudi non-oil private sector hits decade-low on coronavirus - PMI
* Saudi energy minister refutes Russian comments about kingdom’s withdrawal from OPEC+ deal
* Saudi king earmarks $2.4 billion to pay private-sector workers
* Saudi Arabia brings forward coronavirus curfew start in three areas
* Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods
* UAE’s ADNOC raised oil output to 4.03 mln bpd on April 1 - industry sources
* Coronavirus hits already sluggish UAE non-oil private sector in March - PMI
* Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus
* UAE proposes delaying Expo 2020 until October 2021 due to coronavirus
* NMC Health’s new executive chair vows to recover misused funds
* UAE lender ADCB says seeks joint administrators for NMC Health
* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund held 0.675% of Italy’s Intesa as of March 25
* UAE’s BPGIC to boost crude oil storage in Fujairah -industry source
* UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks
* Emirates plans to resume flights in phases from May 1 - sources
* UAE appoints Abdulhamid Saeed as new central bank governor - government office
* UAE’s Dana Gas delays decision on Egypt assets sale- sources
* MEDIA-Qatar plans to raise $5 billion after oil rout- Bloomberg News
* Kuwait to ramp up oil output to 3.15 million bpd in April
* Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi
* Kuwait reports first death from coronavirus outbreak - state news agency
* Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travellers
