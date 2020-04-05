MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 5

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge lower on economic toll from coronavirus, oil rallies

* Oil surges more than 13% on hopes of output deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price rebound aids major Gulf indexes, Qatar outperforms

* PRECIOUS-Gold up on bleak U.S. payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

* OPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over oil price collapse - sources

* Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to “protect” U.S. energy workers

* Texas would curb oil output under broader deal by Trump - regulator

* EXPLAINER-Antitrust law won’t get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices

* OPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts

* U.S. not negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Russia; wants them to reach oil deal - source

* Deep oil output cuts won’t offset unprecedented demand loss - IEA

* Lebanon central bank to unify parallel FX rate, let small depositors cash out

EGYPT

* Coronavirus hits Egypt’s administrative capital and grand museum

* Egypt and Sudan begin operating joint electricity grid

* Egypt non-oil private sector contracts faster as virus hits - PMI

* Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

* Egypt has strategic wheat reserves to last more than four months -cabinet

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector hits decade-low on coronavirus - PMI

* Saudi energy minister refutes Russian comments about kingdom’s withdrawal from OPEC+ deal

* Saudi king earmarks $2.4 billion to pay private-sector workers

* Saudi Arabia brings forward coronavirus curfew start in three areas

* Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC raised oil output to 4.03 mln bpd on April 1 - industry sources

* Coronavirus hits already sluggish UAE non-oil private sector in March - PMI

* Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

* UAE proposes delaying Expo 2020 until October 2021 due to coronavirus

* NMC Health’s new executive chair vows to recover misused funds

* UAE lender ADCB says seeks joint administrators for NMC Health

* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund held 0.675% of Italy’s Intesa as of March 25

* UAE’s BPGIC to boost crude oil storage in Fujairah -industry source

* UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks

* Emirates plans to resume flights in phases from May 1 - sources

* UAE appoints Abdulhamid Saeed as new central bank governor - government office

* UAE’s Dana Gas delays decision on Egypt assets sale- sources

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatar plans to raise $5 billion after oil rout- Bloomberg News

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to ramp up oil output to 3.15 million bpd in April

* Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi

* Kuwait reports first death from coronavirus outbreak - state news agency

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travellers