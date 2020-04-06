MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 6

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes

* Oil drops over $1 on oversupply after OPEC+ delays meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on economic toll from virus

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms on safe-haven demand, but stronger dollar caps gains

* Tripoli forces hit eastern Libyan cargo plane near capital

* Turkey to curb some troop movement in Syria as coronavirus cases jump

* Yemen’s warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline

* Iran’s Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 amid coronavirus

* Lebanese stranded abroad by coronavirus outbreak return home

EGYPT

* Egypt may change wheat buying terms ahead of anticipated purchase

* Egypt sees growth slowing to 4.5% in Q3, 1% in Q4 due to coronavirus

* BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Appoints Advisers For Vodafone Egypt Stake Sale

* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until Oct. 2021 -state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to settle price war

* Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak - ministry

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says starts local wheat purchases, up to 700,000 T allowed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to boost strategic stockpile, waive visa fines over coronavirus

* UAE supports Saudi call for oil talks, joint effort needed by all

* UAE’s top banks reveal exposure to troubled hospital group NMC Health

* UAE central bank boosts anti-coronavirus stimulus to $70 bln

QATAR

* QDB launches guarantee programme to facilitate interest-free bank loans

KUWAIT

* Kuwait backs Saudi call for talks on cutting oil output

* Kuwaiti parliament unlikely to approve current version of debt law - speaker

* Kuwait c.bank says too early for banks to suspend 2020 dividends - Al Arabiya

* Kuwait exports Al-Khafji crude from Neutral Zone, first in five years

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Khaleeji Commercial Bank Says Outstanding Exposure To NMC Healthcare $30 Mln

* BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Bahrain Says Total Exposure To NMC Healthcare $44 Mln