MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 6

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes
* Oil drops over $1 on oversupply after OPEC+ delays meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on economic toll from virus
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms on safe-haven demand, but stronger dollar caps gains
* Tripoli forces hit eastern Libyan cargo plane near capital
* Turkey to curb some troop movement in Syria as coronavirus cases jump
* Yemen’s warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline
* Iran’s Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 amid coronavirus
* Lebanese stranded abroad by coronavirus outbreak return home
* Egypt may change wheat buying terms ahead of anticipated purchase
* Egypt sees growth slowing to 4.5% in Q3, 1% in Q4 due to coronavirus
* BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Appoints Advisers For Vodafone Egypt Stake Sale
* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until Oct. 2021 -state news agency
* Saudi Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to settle price war
* Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak - ministry
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says starts local wheat purchases, up to 700,000 T allowed
* UAE to boost strategic stockpile, waive visa fines over coronavirus
* UAE supports Saudi call for oil talks, joint effort needed by all
* UAE’s top banks reveal exposure to troubled hospital group NMC Health
* UAE central bank boosts anti-coronavirus stimulus to $70 bln
* QDB launches guarantee programme to facilitate interest-free bank loans
* Kuwait backs Saudi call for talks on cutting oil output
* Kuwaiti parliament unlikely to approve current version of debt law - speaker
* Kuwait c.bank says too early for banks to suspend 2020 dividends - Al Arabiya
* Kuwait exports Al-Khafji crude from Neutral Zone, first in five years
* BRIEF-Khaleeji Commercial Bank Says Outstanding Exposure To NMC Healthcare $30 Mln
* BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Bahrain Says Total Exposure To NMC Healthcare $44 Mln
