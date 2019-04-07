MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. payrolls report, trade optimism buoy stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, Dubai continues to rally on Emirates NBD deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as stocks gain after mixed U.S. jobs data

* Oil prices rise 1.5 pct as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns

* East Libyan troops close on Tripoli, clashes near former airport

* Turkish opposition says maintains lead in Istanbul as recount continues

* U.S. to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization

* Netanyahu falls behind in Israel polls but still holds path to stay in power

* Hundreds of thousands of Algerians march for sweeping change

* UN to hold Libya conference as planned despite surge in fighting -envoy

* Iran’s Khamenei urges Iraq to force out U.S. troops “as soon as possible”

* Sudanese protesters clash with security forces outside Bashir’s compound

* Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq

* Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments, criticises U.S. stance

EGYPT

* Egypt to slash fuel subsidies as it nears end of IMF programme

* Egypt says 2 bln eurobond offer completes international debt auction for FY 18/19

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to offer $16 bln in contracts to small, medium businesses - Arabiya

* Supporters of Saudi women activists detained, including two U.S. citizens -sources

* Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop ‘NOPEC’ - sources

* Aramco treads carefully on Saudi ties as it markets debut bond

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve hefty dividend increase

* ADNOC weighs secondary listing overseas for distribution business -sources

* First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank deny merger talks

QATAR

* Gulf states, Egypt say will boycott parliament meet in Doha

OMAN

* DME mulls adding Mideast crudes for Oman contract delivery -sources (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)