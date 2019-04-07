MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. payrolls report, trade optimism buoy stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, Dubai continues to rally on Emirates NBD deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as stocks gain after mixed U.S. jobs data
* Oil prices rise 1.5 pct as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
* East Libyan troops close on Tripoli, clashes near former airport
* Turkish opposition says maintains lead in Istanbul as recount continues
* U.S. to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization
* Netanyahu falls behind in Israel polls but still holds path to stay in power
* Hundreds of thousands of Algerians march for sweeping change
* UN to hold Libya conference as planned despite surge in fighting -envoy
* Iran’s Khamenei urges Iraq to force out U.S. troops “as soon as possible”
* Sudanese protesters clash with security forces outside Bashir’s compound
* Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq
* Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments, criticises U.S. stance
* Egypt to slash fuel subsidies as it nears end of IMF programme
* Egypt says 2 bln eurobond offer completes international debt auction for FY 18/19
* Saudi Aramco to offer $16 bln in contracts to small, medium businesses - Arabiya
* Supporters of Saudi women activists detained, including two U.S. citizens -sources
* Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop ‘NOPEC’ - sources
* Aramco treads carefully on Saudi ties as it markets debut bond
* ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve hefty dividend increase
* ADNOC weighs secondary listing overseas for distribution business -sources
* First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank deny merger talks
* Gulf states, Egypt say will boycott parliament meet in Doha
* DME mulls adding Mideast crudes for Oman contract delivery -sources (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)