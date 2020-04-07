MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips

* Oil gains as hopes rise for production cut amid coronavirus outbreak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks gain in line with global equities

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 4-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum: coronavirus turmoil will not stop LNG expansion abroad

* Jordan central bank says too early to predict impact of coronavirus on GDP

* Trump says OPEC has not asked him for a U.S. oil production cut

* OPEC+ likely to agree to cut production if U.S. joins effort - sources

* Saudi capital, cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts over coronavirus

* Rockets land near oil district in southern Iraq; no casualties

* Dubai and Saudi Arabia explore funding options amid coronavirus fallout

EGYPT

* Egypt reports 149 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily toll

* Egypt says has enough sugar for 8.6 months, rice for 4.2 months

* EGX Says Target Real Estate Investment Raises Stake In Golden Coast El Sokhna

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi stock exchange Tadawul to operate with reduced working hours

* Saudi Arabia asks private sector to import 355,000 tonnes of wheat

* Saudi’s Al Babtain Signs 150 Mln Riyals Banking Facility Agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Thousands of Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home amid coronavirus outbreak

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Completes Three-Bank Integration

* Julphar Has Net Exposure Of 9.9 Mln Dirhams To NMC Dubai, Abu Dhabi And KSA

* UAE’s securities regulator extends date for reporting Q1 results

* Dubai’s Emaar suspends construction projects due to virus - sources

* NMC in talks with lenders to avoid administration

* UAE agriculture tech start-up secures $120 mln investment commitment

* Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar Properties’ Dubai cooling business for $675 mln

QATAR

* Qatar’s oil prices fell over 35% in March -QNA

* Qatar non-oil private sector shrinks to lowest since August - PMI

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al-Arabiya Real Estate Posts Q4 Profit

* Kuwait’s National Industries Halts Production At Saudi Insulated Block Co Plants

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH Shareholders Approve FY Cash Dividends

OMAN

* Oman agrees to purchase 10,000 tonnes of white sugar and other food stocks