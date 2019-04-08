MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 8

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares at 7-mth peak as China talks stimulus

* MIDEAST STOCKS- ADNOC Distribution shines in Abu Dhabi, Saudi drops

* PRECIOUS- Gold treads water as solid U.S. jobs data lifts risk assets

* Oil at 5-month highs amid OPEC-led supply cuts, U.S. sanctions

* Sudan suffers total power blackout -ministry of electricity

* Iran, Iraq agree deal to develop two oilfields

* Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to U.S. sanctions -statement

* MEDIA-Russian expansion in the Middle East is a ‘clear reality on the ground,’ WEF President says- CNBC

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 114,000 tonnes of chinese rice in tender- trade

* Egypt cancels raw sugar tender on high prices -trade

* Chinese rice offered lowest at Egypt’s GASC tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Banks to see double-digit asset growth by early 2020 - Samba CEO

* Saudi private sector keeps momentum but employment shrinks -PMI

* SAUDI’S ALMARAI COMPANY SJSC - Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 336 MLN RIYALS VS 344.9 MLN RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BAWAN CO - COMPLETES TRANSACTION AND REGULATORY APPROVALS RELATED TO TRANSACTION

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco attracts $30 bln demand for expected $10 bln bond issue- FT

* Saudi central bank revokes licence of Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Zamil at company’s request

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.67 Billion Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Carlyle Group to acquire a stake in Cepsa of between 30 and 40 percent - Mubadala statement

* DUBAI INVESTMENTS SAYS THE 132/11KV DEWA SUBSTATION IS THE SEVENTH OPERATIONAL SUBSTATION IN TOTAL ACROSS DIP 1 AND 2

* Abu Dhabi orders prompt payments to construction contractors and suppliers

* UAE’S AL KHALEEJ INVESTMENT - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF 10 PCT OF CAPITAL FOR YEAR 2018

* BRIEF-DGCX’s Spot Gold Contract Receives Shari’ah Certification

* Dubai Islamic Bank Considers Acquiring Noor Bank- Bloomberg , Citing Sources

KUWAIT

* SPECIALITIES GROUP HOLDING - UNIT SIGNS CONTRACT WITH KUWAIT PORT AUTHORITY FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 4.3 MLN DINARS

* KUWAIT BANK LENDING TO PRIVATE SECTOR +5 PERCENT IN FEBRUARY

QATAR

* MAZAYA QATAR SAYS FINAL AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH QF, AND DESPITE THE CURRENT CONDITIONS IN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET AND LOW RENTAL RATES

* QATAR’S EZDAN HOLDING - CALLS EGM TO NULLIFY GOING INTO PRIVATE FROM PUBLIC COMPANY AS DEMANDED BY A SHAREHOLDER

OMAN

Oman Refreshment Q1 Profit Rises