MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 8

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade

* Oil prices jump on hopes for OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mideast stocks extend gains as global equity markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar, coronavirus slowdown signs

* U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

* Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response -WHO [nL8N2BV45L

* Iran says coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000

* Jordan IMF programme needs adjusting after coronavirus -central bank governor

* Jordan buys about 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender

* Israel seeks immediat[e resumption of talks on citizens held in Gaza

* Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins

* Israel FX reserves sink in March as cenbank acts to prop up shekel

* Israel’s parliament widens budget deficit to fund stimulus plan

* U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberMDX raises $20 million

* Analytics firm Glassbox raises $40 mln, brings total raised to $70 mln

* Israeli delivery management firm Bringg raises additional $30 mln

* Lebanon Speaker Berri to cbank: people’s deposits are “sacred”

* Algeria pushes ahead with Islamic finance plans

* Algerian banks to defer payments for coronavirus hit firms

* Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities [nL8N2BV776

* Gateway Partners invests $50 mln in Tim Hortons Gulf franchise -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter coronavirus

* Egypt’s foreign reserves drop to $40.1 bln in March -c.bank

* Egypt’s President Sisi says ‘no issue’ with wheat strategic reserves

* Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says it could reach 200,000 coronavirus infections

* India drops anti-dumping probe against MEG imports from Saudi Arabia

* Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC assures India of extra LPG supply - India oil ministry [nFWN2BV0FQ

* UAE stimulus to help bank liquidity but may increase problem loans - Moody’s

* Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

QATAR

* Qatar sells $10 bln bonds as it postpones project spending [nL8N2BV0G6

* Soccer-Qatar denies U.S allegations of World Cup bribes

KUWAIT

* Kuwait finance minister urges public finance reform with oil price low

* Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery completes biofuels project - KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)