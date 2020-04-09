MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 9

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak

* Crude futures climb ahead of OPEC+ meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks end mixed, Saudi edges up ahead of OPEC+ meet

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises slightly on weak dollar amid hopes of pandemic peak

* World’s biggest oil producers at odds ahead of talks on major cuts

* Republicans in U.S. House tell Saudi crown prince to tighten oil taps or risk response

* Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in five-year Yemen war

* Abu Dhabi sells $7 billion in bonds after Qatar’s jumbo issue

* India shuns Gulf producers, diverts refiners’ oil to SPR

EGYPT

* Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew to counter coronavirus

* Egypt approves first issuance of sukuk by Talaat Mostafa subsidiar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil companies -WSJ

* Saudi Arabia to give $525 mln for Yemen humanitarian, coronavirus response -minister

* Moody’s Says Saudi Arabia’s Credit Profile Is Underpinned By Govt’s Robust, Albeit Deteriorating, Balance Sheet

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai firms shed jobs in March as coronavirus hits business - PMI

* NMC Health expects to be placed into administration as talks with lenders fail

* UAE’s Julphar To Decrease Capital To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

* UAE stimulus to help bank liquidity but virus may increase problem loans - Moody’s

* Arabtec Holding Says Wail Farsakh Takes Over Group CEO Role

* UAE’s Dana Gas Says Potential Sale Of Assets In Egypt Impacted By COVID-19

* UAE’s Julphar To Decrease Capital To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

QATAR

* Qatar’s GDP falls 0.6% year-on-year in fourth quarter

* Qatar Airways Cargo Prioritises Transport Of Essential Medical Supplies And Aid Relief

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says intention at OPEC+ meeting to reduce output by 10 mln-15 mln bpd -newspaper

* National Cleaning Says Precautionary Measures Imapcted Cleaning Services In Commercial Sector

OMAN

* Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

* Oman’s SMN Power Holding Q1 Profit Rise

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to pay private sector salaries as Gulf scrambles to shield migrant workers from COVID-19 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)