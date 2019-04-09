MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 9

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares weighed by cautious mood, oil settles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains, most major Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain as dollar loses ground after weak U.S. data

* Oil slips from 5-month highs as economic worries counter tight market

* Russia signals OPEC and allies could raise oil output from June

* Israelis go to polls in referendum on Netanyahu’s record reign

* Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25 pct, sees no rate hike soon

* Eastern Libyan force confirms air strike on Tripoli’s only functioning airport

* Iranian delegation travels to Venezuela to discuss direct flight route

* In unprecedented move, U.S. names Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group

* Standard Chartered expected to pay just over $1 bln to resolve U.S., U.K. probes

* Lebanese government approves electricity plans - PM

* Sudanese army blocks attempt to disperse protesters -witnesses

* Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol Syria’s Idlib -Putin

EGYPT

* Trump, Egypt’s Sisi to discuss security during White House visit

* Egypt’s strategic rice reserves at six months after latest purchase - ministry

* Egypt offers four LNG cargoes for May loading - sources

* Egypt working to build 5-6 month supply of strategic commodities - cabinet

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco gives initial guidance for six-tranche debut dollar bond

* Demand for Aramco’s debut bonds at over $50 billion - sources

* Two killed, two arrested in Saudi security operation in eastern province -state security

* Investors flock to Saudi Aramco’s debut international bond

* Saudi Arabia says May will be key to decide on extending oil supply cuts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Carlyle to buy up to $4.8 bln stake in Cepsa from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala

* Dubai Islamic Bank in discussions to buy Noor Bank -sources

* UAE’s Finablr set to launch London IPO on Tuesday - sources

* Invest Bank shareholder meeting could set scene for another UAE bank merger-sources

* Saudi Arabia, UAE give Yemen $200 million in aid for Ramadan

* UAE says changing oil trading currency from dollar can’t be done overnight

* Jet Airways lenders lay out bid terms for 75 pct stake in airline

QATAR

* Qatar sues Luxembourg, UAE, Saudi banks in FX manipulation case

* Banque Havilland denies currency manipulation following Qatar lawsuit

* London judge discharges jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case