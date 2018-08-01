MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 1

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi and Dubai, as Qatar rebound continues
* Oil extends decline after biggest monthly slump in two years
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed statement
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay positive amid flurry of trade
* POLL-Funds’ confidence in UAE equities returning, bullish on Kuwait
* Pompeo supports Trump’s offer of talks with Iran -State Department
* Yemen’s Houthis halt Red Sea attacks for two weeks
* Iran rejects Trump offer of talks as a dream, without value
* Turkey’s Botas hikes natural gas price for power generation by 50 pct - sources
* Lebanon banking sector targeted by Iraq-based network-Lebanese official
* Syrian army gains full control of Yarmouk Basin from Islamic State - Manar TV
* Turkey’s central bank hikes inflation view, defends independence
* Iraq to take over development of Mansuriyah gas field, Nassirya oilfield
* Turkish tourism recovers, June foreign visitors jump 29 pct
* Turkish steel makers eye exports to West Africa amid U.S. tariff setbacks
* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 18.49 pct year-on year in June - c.bank
* TABLE-Saudi exports climb in May, imports keep falling
* MEDIA-SoftBank hiring Deutsche Bank’s chief Ziyad Al Ashaikh for Saudi Arabia - WSJ
* Saudi cabinet approves higher committee for hydrocarbons
* Saudi’s PIF aims to raise between $6-8 bln in first loan -sources
* Dissent still not accepted in Saudi, U.N. says, calls for activists’ release
* CEO confirms Credit Suisse seeking Saudi banking license
* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $580 per tonne
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* Dubai crude July average price falls to $73.120/bbl
* MEDIA-Abraaj lays off more than 20 workers as it battles for survival - WSJ
* UAE inquiries for marine fuel spike on worries over Singapore tainted bunkers
* Hilton rebrands three Dubai hotels after Marriott contract ends
* Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures trading of 12 Saudi firms from Sept
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth accelerates sharply in June
* Fitch: Sector-Wide Government Support for Qatari Banks Again in 2017
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait’s Kufpec signs $1.1 bln finance deal - CEO
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman crude OSP fall to $73.17/bbl for September
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)