MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 1

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi and Dubai, as Qatar rebound continues

* Oil extends decline after biggest monthly slump in two years

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed statement

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay positive amid flurry of trade

* POLL-Funds’ confidence in UAE equities returning, bullish on Kuwait

* Pompeo supports Trump’s offer of talks with Iran -State Department

* Yemen’s Houthis halt Red Sea attacks for two weeks

* Iran rejects Trump offer of talks as a dream, without value

* Turkey’s Botas hikes natural gas price for power generation by 50 pct - sources

* Lebanon banking sector targeted by Iraq-based network-Lebanese official

* Syrian army gains full control of Yarmouk Basin from Islamic State - Manar TV

* Turkey’s central bank hikes inflation view, defends independence

* Iraq to take over development of Mansuriyah gas field, Nassirya oilfield

* Turkish tourism recovers, June foreign visitors jump 29 pct

* Turkish steel makers eye exports to West Africa amid U.S. tariff setbacks

EGYPT

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 18.49 pct year-on year in June - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi exports climb in May, imports keep falling

* MEDIA-SoftBank hiring Deutsche Bank’s chief Ziyad Al Ashaikh for Saudi Arabia - WSJ

* Saudi cabinet approves higher committee for hydrocarbons

* Saudi’s PIF aims to raise between $6-8 bln in first loan -sources

* Dissent still not accepted in Saudi, U.N. says, calls for activists’ release

* CEO confirms Credit Suisse seeking Saudi banking license

* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $580 per tonne

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude July average price falls to $73.120/bbl

* MEDIA-Abraaj lays off more than 20 workers as it battles for survival - WSJ

* UAE inquiries for marine fuel spike on worries over Singapore tainted bunkers

* Hilton rebrands three Dubai hotels after Marriott contract ends

* Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures trading of 12 Saudi firms from Sept

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth accelerates sharply in June

* Fitch: Sector-Wide Government Support for Qatari Banks Again in 2017

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Kufpec signs $1.1 bln finance deal - CEO

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $73.17/bbl for September

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)