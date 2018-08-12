MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 12

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Turkish currency’s freefall rocks world equity markets, euro

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide on volatile oil, property

* Oil up on Iran sanctions but set for weekly decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as Turkish currency crisis roils markets

* RPT-Turkey is a ‘target of economic war’, Erdogan says

* EXCLUSIVE-India’s HPCL cancels Iran oil shipment after insurer excludes coverage - sources

* RPT-A Canadian tweet in a Saudi king’s court crosses a red line

* UN envoy says Yemen talks to focus on transition, disarmament-newspaper

* Jordan says four people killed in police raid on house sheltering militants

* Iran official says gas field contract with Total, CNPC unchanged -SHANA

* Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face “economic war” - state TV

* Reuters Insider - Strikes hit Syria’s last rebel-held bastion

* Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

* Dozens killed, including children on a bus, in Yemen air strikes

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil private sector grows in July - PMI

* Former monk held on charges of killing bishop at Egyptian monastery

* Egypt security forces thwart church bombing- state television

* Egypt permits wheat with 13.5 pct moisture for nine more months

* Egypt’s inflation eases in July

SAUDI ARABIA

* EU seeks details from Saudi Arabia on women human rights arrests amid Canada row

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia’s PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout - sources

* Saudi private sector growth barely changed in July -PMI

* Saudi-led coalition to probe Yemen air raid, Houthis report 40 children dead

* Saudi Aramco appoints al-Dabbagh as senior VP of finance

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi’s fund manager-in-chief veers off-piste

* FACTBOX-Canada-Saudi Arabia diplomatic row brings trade into focus

* Saudi Arabia reassures Canada on oil, Trudeau comments “positive”

* Saudi-led coalition says Saada air strikes targeted missile launchers -SPA

* Saudi-based ITFC, Federated Investors to launch $300 mln trade finance fund

* Houthi missile launched into Saudi Arabia kills one

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth slows in July, employment sluggish -PMI

* Emirates expects single-digit U.S. capacity rise in 2018 -executive

* UAE plans oil pipeline from Ethiopia to Eritrea in latest Horn of Africa move

* BRIEF-Air Arabia Q2 Profit Down 24 Pct

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank hires banks for $750 million sukuk – sources

QATAR

* Qatar’s QIA raises stake in Credit Suisse to 5.21 pct - QNA

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth picks up in June (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)